Flight Operations Controller - SAS Operation Control Center
Do you thrive on solving challenges and finding the best solutions in daily operations? At SAS, we operate in a fast-paced environment where two days are not the same. If you thrive on solving complex challenges and ensuring smooth operations, this could be the perfect opportunity for you. Join our Operation Control Center (OCC) as a Flight Operations Controller and become part of a dynamic team.
Daily Operations - What You 'll Do
As a Flight Operations Controller, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the stability and efficiency of SAS 's traffic program. Your responsibilities include:
* Maintaining operational stability and optimal execution of SAS's traffic program in line with commercial and operational strategies.
* Adhering to security procedures and requirements and SAS 's Traffic Execution Policy.
* Continuously optimizing aircraft utilization within your designated traffic area.
* Monitoring and implementing traffic decisions within a 72-hour window.
* Coordinating with internal stakeholders and external partners to ensure safety, punctuality and regularity.
* Managing disruptions by developing and implementing recovery solutions that balance safety and commercials priorities.
What We 're Looking For:
You are a proactive problem-solver with strong decision-making skills and the ability to perform under pressure. Ideally you bring:
* 5+ years of experience in a fast-paced operational environment within the aviation industry.
* Background in traffic coordination.
* Completion of a 3-year science upper secondary school program or equivalent.
* Strong knowledge of safety and regulatory requirements.
* Excellent prioritizations and collaboration skills.
* A solution-oriented mindset and operational focus.
* Fluency in English and Swedish, with good understanding of other Scandinavian languages.
Additional valuable experience:
* Air Traffic Control or Flight Operations background.
* Experience in airport ground handling.
* Knowledge of meteorology, aerodynamics, and aircraft performance.
* Experience in technical, crew or fleet planning.
* Familiarity with SAS's manuals and operational processes
Why SAS?
At SAS, we offer extensive opportunities for professional development in an international, fast-paced working environment. We are dedicated to the continuous growth of our employees. Working with us comes with a variety of benefits, including:
* Travel Perks: Enjoy discounted travel opportunities around the world with SAS.
* Health & Wellness: Access to health and wellness benefits, including a newly renovated gym with complimentary classes such as CrossFit and yoga.
* Discounts: Receive discounts from a wide range of brands, as well as on transportation to and from airports, airport shops, hotels, and car rentals.
* Work Environment: Our office location in Frösundavik offers a vibrant workspace with a restaurant, café, and easy access to outdoor activities in Hagaparken and Brunnsviken. Engage in running, tennis, outdoor gym sessions, kayaking, and stand-up paddling with equipment available free of charge.
* Convenient Commute: Benefit from a non-stop bus service connecting our office to Solna station, and commuter trains, alongside a network of cycle paths.
Additional Information
* Location: Frösundavik, Solna (Stockholm).
* Employment: Full-time (100%), starting with a 6-month probation period.
* Shift work: Three-shift rotation.
* Security clearance: Required (including background check).
* Work permit in Sweden required.
* No commuter service available.
* Application deadline: January 25, 2026. Ersättning
