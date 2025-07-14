Fleet and Maintenance Coordinator
2025-07-14
RY Transport AB, a taxi company based in Stockholm, Sweden and operating with around 15 taxi cars with Uber and CabOnLine, is seeking a Fleet Manager and Maintenance Coordinator to join our team. The Fleet Manager will be responsible for managing the maintenance and upkeep of the taxi cars, as well as coordinating with drivers and mechanics to ensure the safe and efficient operation of the fleet.
Responsibilities:
Coordinate with drivers to schedule regular maintenance and repairs for all taxi cars
Ensure that all taxi cars are clean, fueled, and in good working order before each shift
Monitor and report on the availability and performance of the fleet
Work with management to develop and maintain an effective fleet maintenance program
Maintain records of all maintenance and repairs performed on the fleet
Coordinate with mechanics and service providers to ensure timely and cost-effective repairs
Handle customer complaints and resolve issues related to the condition of the taxi cars
Perform other administrative duties as assigned
Assist with invoicing and billing related to driver shifts and car allocations
Requirements:
Proven experience in fleet management and maintenance or similar role
Excellent communication and organizational skills
Ability to multitask and prioritize tasks effectively
Attention to detail and accuracy
High school diploma or equivalent
Proficient in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)
Familiarity with fleet management software and maintenance tools
Fluent in English(written and spoken), Urdu and Hindi (spoken)
If you are a highly organized and detail-oriented individual who is passionate about providing excellent fleet management and maintenance support, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity at RY Transport AB. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-13
E-post: rytransportab@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare RY Transport AB
(org.nr 559274-0772)
Vissingebacken 9 Lgh 1003 (visa karta
)
163 67 SPÅNGA Jobbnummer
9428024