Five PhD Positions at the department of Computer Science and Engineering
2025-04-14
This is a broad call for five fully-funded PhD positions in computer science and engineering to work on machine learning, autonomous systems, software engineering, formal methods, and network security.
Appointed candidates will work in the department of Computer Science and Engineering and join over 140 PhD students. Chalmers and the deparment are dedicated to improving gender balance and actively work with equality projects (e.g., GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence). We celebrate diversity and consider equality and inclusion as fundamental aspects. We encourage all (!) qualified applicants to apply.
The positions are supported by Wallenberg AI, Autonomous Systems and Software Program (WASP).
Each project invites applicants to work with the PI as main supervisor (applicants may choose one additional project that they would also be interested in):
ID
Supervisor
Project
1
F. Johansson
Reducing waste in tabular machine learning by generalizing out-of-table
2
G. Gay
Using Large Language Models to Augment Software Test Suites
3
H. Torfah
Adaptive Runtime Monitoring for AI-Based Autonomy
4
M. Tran
Secure Networks for Distributed AI Training
5
N. Piterman
Symbolic Reactive Synthesis on Planning Domains
Details also here.
Who we are looking for
• To qualify, you must have a master's level degree (at least 240 HE credits) in computer science and engineering, or a field relevant to your chosen research area.
• Strong written and verbal communication skills in English
What you will do
The positions come with enrollment in our PhD program, designed for 5 years, and to the WASP graduate school. You will devote 80% to performing research and 20% to departmental duties (e.g., TA duties). The WASP graduate school has an ambitious program with research visits, partner universities, and visiting lecturers.
Appointed candidates will read, review, and write research papers; give presentations; take courses; perform and communicate appropriate research. Each student will become familiar with, evaluate and apply techniques related to their research direction. The proposed work includes many opportunities for collaboration and interaction at the department, in companies, and other universities.
Contract terms and what we offer
• The positions are fully funded.
• PhD students at Chalmers pay no tuition fees, are employees, and enjoy employee benefits (work at Chalmers and benefits).
• Each position is limited to four years, with teaching up to 20% extending to five years.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in Gothenburg.
• A starting monthly salary of 34,550 SEK (from May 25, 2025).
Swedish is not a pre-requisite. Find more information about PhD studies at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application is to be written in English, and must include:
• Ordered selection one or two of the projects.
• Cover letter explaining your merits and suitability to the projects you apply to. Letters exceeding two pages are often not focused. If you have not completed required qualificaitons state the expected completion.
• CV detailing previous experience including links (e.g., to theses, publications, previous projects, or similar).
• Full transcripts and certificates of previous degrees.
The interview and assessment will include:
Shortlisting: shortly after application deadline supervisor will contact suitable candidates. Candidates should be ready to present a previous project at a master level within about a week.
Interview: shortlisted candidates may be asked to complete a small take-home assignment. Shortlisted candidates will be invited to interviews, which may include a discussion of assignment or other relevant questions.
Please note: Applicant are responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: May 15, 2025
For questions:
Particular projects: contact respective supervisors.
Employment, procedures, and positions: S. Staf (sanna.staf@cse.gu.se
)
PhD positions: G. Gay (ggay@chalmers.se
)
We look forward to your application!
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
