First Line Support to Start-up!
2024-10-23
Be a part of a Start-up journey! We are currently looking for a person who wants to kick-start their career within IT!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Join a dynamic and international environment at a young company with strong financial backing and ambitious growth plans. We are looking for motivated individuals who are eager to grow with our client. As an early team member, you'll have the opportunity to advance your career as the company expands. For example, starting in a support role could lead to becoming a team leader over time. Our client reward dedication and commitment, offering real development opportunities for those who are ready to be part of our this exiting journey.
You are offered
• A consultant assignment initially for 6 months with possibility of extension
• A kickstart in your IT-career!
• A dedicated consultant manager that will support you during the assignment and give personal coaching
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Handle inquiries and issues primarily related to messaging services, especially WhatsApp.
• Respond to customer requests and troubleshoot common problems through the messaging platform.
• Double-check that all information and configurations are correctly set in the system.
• Ensure customers receive timely and accurate assistance, focusing on resolving straightforward issues.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Someone in the beginning of their IT-career - with a maximum of 6 months experience from similar work tasks
• Completed upper secondary education - preferably within economy or IT.
• Genuine interest in IT
• Experience from working in within service - customer service, store clerk or similar
• Fluent in English
• Can communicate in Serbian or Armenian
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Supportive
• Social
• Orderly
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
