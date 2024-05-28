FinOps Infrastructure Engineer
About the team:
Platform Engineering is a team in Schibsted Media Technology responsible for developing and maintaining a portfolio of tools and services to help our development teams successfully deploy and operate their products. The team is a key contributor in providing developer tooling that developers use and love. You will work in close collaboration with development teams across all of our newspapers like VG and Aftenposten in Norway and Aftonbladet, SvD and Omni in Sweden to make sure the solutions your team provides are meeting their expectations.
Our infrastructure is based on AWS services.
What will you do in this role?
As a FinOps Infrastructure Engineer, you will play a critical role in ensuring cost control, cost optimization, and cost transparency across our cloud infrastructure. Your key responsibilities will include:
-
Cost Monitoring and Analysis: Implementing tools and processes to monitor, analyse, and report on cloud costs across various services and providers. You will develop dashboards and reports to provide visibility into cost trends, usage patterns, and cost drivers.
-
Cost Allocation and Chargeback: Designing and implementing cost allocation methodologies to attribute cloud costs accurately to individual teams, projects, and departments. You will establish chargeback mechanisms to enable accountability and transparency in cost management.
-
Cost Optimization Initiatives: Collaborating with teams to identify opportunities for cost optimization, such as rightsizing instances, leveraging reserved instances, optimising storage usage, and implementing cost-effective architectures. You will drive initiatives to implement these optimizations and track their impact on cost savings.
-
Financial Governance and Compliance: Working closely with accounting and finance teams to ensure compliance with financial policies, regulations, and budgetary constraints. You will provide insights and recommendations to optimise costs while meeting business objectives and financial targets.
-
Forecasting and Budgeting: Assisting in forecasting cloud costs and preparing budgets based on projected usage and business requirements. You will help teams estimate future costs, identify cost drivers, and align spending with budgetary constraints.
-
Cost Awareness and Education: Promoting cost awareness and best practices across teams by providing training, workshops, and educational resources. You will empower teams to make informed decisions about resource usage, cost implications, and cost optimization strategies.
-
Continuous Improvement: Continuously evaluating and improving FinOps processes, tools, and workflows to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and effectiveness. You will identify areas for automation, optimization, and innovation to drive ongoing cost savings and value creation.
Key competencies:
-
Collaborative, pragmatic and service-minded approach with a focus on delivering.
-
Experience in cloud cost management, optimization, and analysis.
-
Proficiency in reporting tools, such as Grafana or similar.
-
Proficiency with databases and SQL.
-
Good understanding of AWS and its services.
-
Strong understanding of cloud pricing models, billing mechanisms, and cost allocation methodologies.
-
Knowledge of financial concepts and principles, with the ability to translate technical data into financial insights.
-
Excellent analytical skills and attention to detail, with the ability to identify cost optimization opportunities and drive results.
-
Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams and stakeholders.
Nice to have:
- Proficiency in infrastructure as code (IaC) tools and frameworks such as Terraform, CloudFormation, or AWS/Terraform CDK.
We are a family of digital brands with a strong Nordic position, and close to 6,000 employees. We empower millions of people every day. How? We help your mom sell her boat, challenge your brother's political view and help your grandpa lower his interest rate.
Our News Media shape the media landscape of today and tomorrow, something we take great pride in as our democracies depend on independent journalism. Through our Nordic Marketplaces, we connect millions of sellers and buyers, enabling them to make smart and sustainable decisions for themselves and future generations. We also help new promising businesses grow.
