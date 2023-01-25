Finnish Speaking Customer Care Representative - work from home
2023-01-25
Are you a solution-oriented person who is passionate about service and wants to work on creating the best customer experience?
Do you appreciate a high tempo?
Then this can be the job for you!
Creating the Best Customer Experience
We work with answering incoming support questions about our clients 'entire productline with a strong focus on the customers' experience of their contact with us through a nice and personal contact.
Our customers mainly contact us via telephone, but contact through e-mail and chat occur, meaning your work tool is mainly the phone.
We offer You:
A young and motivating workplace that values personal commitment.
A thorough training at the beginning of the employment and individual coaching opportunities and development plans.
Work in an international environment with great career opportunities.
Your personality is more important than work experience!
At SITEL, we think that attitude and personality mean more than previous work experience.
Therefore, we have no demands on previous employment when looking for future employees.
However, to apply for this job, you must meet the following:
Reached the age of 18.
Manage English well in speech and writing.
Have good communication skills.
Be solution-oriented.
Enjoy giving good service and providing an excellent customer experience.
Have basic computer skills.
Enjoy working towards set goals.
Who are We?
From the beginning, we've been focused on the end result.
In an age of faster technology and expanding communication channels, customers are becoming more and more digitally connected, yet even more distanced from the brands they choose to support.
