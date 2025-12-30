Financial Deputy Manager
2025-12-30
We are growing! We are now in the hunt for a FFinancial Deputy Manager within Senior Material to join our Finance team.
WHO ARE WE?
We work every day to electrify the world, for a greener future. Through a thin plastic film - more exactly a separator film - we make the lithium-ion battery durable and safe. It's one of the key components for the optimal functioning of the battery.
We were founded in 2003, originating in the tech-hub city of Shenzhen, China. Our business activities have been based on innovation since the outset.
Since 2021 we have established an European headquarter in Eskilstuna, Sweden! Here we will have one of Europe's most modern production plants that will be a major contributor in electrifying transportation. We have a exciting journey ahead of us and you now have the opportunity to be a part of this!
Job responsibilities
Oversee all company ledgers, including but not limited to cash, accounts receivable/payable, assets, and liabilities. Ensure accuracy and timeliness of financial data.
Responsible for the preparation and monitoring of the company's budget. Ensure the budget is reasonable and actionable, and track and analyze budget execution to provide effective financial support.
Improve financial management and accounting systems and optimize financial processes to effectively support business activities.
Review various business processes, and audit and prepare vouchers to ensure accurate and compliant accounting.
Timely reconciliation of transactions and confirmation of income and costs for external projects. Perform month-end and year-end closing activities and prepare financial statements to ensure data accuracy, completeness, and integrity.
Responsible for the company's monthly and annual closing processes. Efficiently provide comprehensive financial statements.
Job mandate
Assist senior financial leadership to develop and execute financial strategic plans to support company business objectives.
Conduct financial analysis, forecasting, and budgeting to ensure effective resource allocation.
Provide key financial metrics and performance reports to support management decision-making.
Ensure the accuracy and timeliness of financial reporting in compliance with regulations.
Prepare monthly, quarterly, and annual financial reports for management and the board.
Oversee internal and external audit processes to ensure smooth operations.
Monitor and analyze production costs, offering recommendations for cost reduction.
Supervise and manage budgeting and expenditures to ensure cost control.
Manage cash flow to ensure sufficient operational funds and optimize fund usage.
Evaluate and propose investment opportunities and financing options to support long-term growth.
Manage relationships with banks, investors, and financial institutions.
Assist senior financial leadership to develop the finance team to enhance professional skills and work efficiency.
Job competence requirements
Major in Finance or accounting.
Minimum of 4 years of relevant financial experience.
Proficient in using financial ERP systems (SAP).
Experience in handling European financial operations is preferred.
Familiar with financial operations in the manufacturing industry and skilled in cost analysis.
