Financial Controller
2025-07-14
About the company
Tiger of Sweden is a Stockholm-based fashion house established in 1903 with a heritage in tailoring. For more than a century, Tiger of Sweden has stood for style with purpose, dressing men and women for whom true style is about the confidence to be themselves.
Position Overview
We are looking for a Financial Controller to join our Accounting team. This role is pivotal in ensuring transparency, quality, and control across our financial reporting processes. You will have a group-wide focus, supporting the daily accounting operations, monthly closing and reporting activities, cash management, and treasury operations. This position is an excellent opportunity for someone analytical, confident with numbers, and thrives in a fast-paced, international environment.
About the Role
As our new Financial Controller, you will be a key member of our Accounting team, serving as the right hand to the Head of Accounting. This is a hands-on role with a strong group perspective, providing detailed financial follow-up and insights across several legal entities. You'll act as a bridge between operational accounting and business control, ensuring that financial processes are accurate, efficient, and forward-looking.
You will support our monthly closing, reporting, and cash management processes while also driving working capital efficiencies across accounts payable (AP) and receivable (AR). The role provides a unique opportunity to work with the broader finance function across our group and contribute to building strong cash flow routines and solid, high-quality financial reporting.
Key Responsibilities
Analyse and follow up on financial performance and results on a per-entity basis within the group structure.
Support and coordinate the monthly closing activities together with the Head of Accounting.
Prepare and deliver internal reports, reconciliations, and financial overviews to aid decision-making.
Oversee daily cash positioning and liquidity, drive short and long-term cash flow forecasting in close collaboration with AP and AR team members, Business Control team, and CFO. Ensure treasury routines are efficient and well-documented.
Provide operational and strategic support to the Accounts Payable and Accounts Receivable functions. Act as a key point of contact between the accounting team and the business control team.
Utilise and contribute to the optimization of M3 (ERP) and Power BI (reporting).
Support in compliance matters, statutory reporting, and audit procedures.
Ad hoc requests and support to the Head of Accounting.
Skills & Requirements
Academic degree within Finance, Business Administration, Accounting, Economics, or a related field.
Minimum 3+ years of experience in a financial controlling role.
Experience in multi-entity environments with intercompany transactions and foreign currency exposure.
Strong understanding of accounting principles.
Excellent analytical skills combined with a problem-solving mindset with attention to detail. Independent and self-driven, with a proactive approach to improvement and communication.
Swedish speaking with high proficiency in English, both written and spoken.
System-savvy with the ability to quickly learn and adapt to new financial and reporting systems.
Tools & Systems
Previous experience with M3 ERP or Power BI for data visualization and reporting is highly meritorious.
Experience with SQL is considered meritorious.
Advanced skills in Excel for financial modeling and analysis.
What We Offer
An exciting opportunity to work at a leading Swedish fashion brand with a proud heritage.
A key role in a collaborative, close-knit accounting team with high visibility in the finance organisation.
A dynamic, innovative, and collaborative environment.
Opportunities for professional growth and development.
Sounds like the perfect fit? Please don't hesitate to apply by submitting your CV and a personal letter in English. Tiger of Sweden stands against all forms of discrimination and strives to be an inclusive brand and workplace. We welcome applications from all individuals regardless of gender, sexual orientation, religion, ethnicity, race, or disability, and recruit purely based on skills and experience.
