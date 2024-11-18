Financial Assistant (Ekonomiassistent)
2024-11-18
About Sterling Advisers AB
Sterling Advisers AB is a forward-thinking consultancy firm specializing in the construction, infrastructure, and real estate sectors. Our services range from project management, cost control, and quality assurance to feasibility studies in areas such as renewable energy, waste management, and real estate acquisition and management.
We are now looking for a Financial Assistant (Ekonomiassistent) to join our finance team. This role is perfect for new graduates, students currently studying Business, International Management, or a related field, or candidates with up to 4 months of relevant experience.
Role Description
As a Financial Assistant, you will support our finance team in managing day-to-day financial operations. You will also assist in investigating discrepancies, preparing reports, and contributing to decision-making processes in areas like accounting, finance, purchasing, and administration.
Key Responsibilities
Reconcile accounts: Verify and balance accounts by cross-checking financial data.
Invoice management: Process incoming and outgoing invoices, ensuring accuracy and timeliness.
Handle discrepancies: Investigate and resolve errors or inconsistencies in financial data.
Prepare reports: Compile financial summaries, calculations, and performance reports for internal use.
Support purchasing and sales processes: Assist in tracking orders, deliveries, and related payments.
Assist in budgeting: Help with preparing budgets and tracking expenses.
Administrative support: Contribute to tasks in administration, personnel, inventory, or logistics as needed.
Who You Are
We're looking for someone who is:
Detail-oriented and organized, with a passion for finance and problem-solving.
Proactive and eager to learn, with the ability to handle diverse tasks.
Flexible and collaborative, ready to work in a dynamic environment.
Qualifications
Currently pursuing or recently completed a degree in Business Administration, Finance, International Management, or a related field.
Up to 4 months of experience in a similar role (internships or part-time jobs included).
Strong skills in Excel and familiarity with financial software.
Fluent in English, both written and spoken.
Knowledge of accounting principles is a plus but not mandatory.
What We Offer
An opportunity to work with diverse and innovative projects in construction and real estate.
Flexible working hours, ideal for students or recent graduates.
A supportive environment with professional growth and development opportunities.
Competitive salary and benefits package.
Union Opinion
This position aligns with industry standards and includes fair terms and conditions.
How to Apply
Submit your CV and cover letter via Arbetsförmedlingen or email us directly at [insert email]. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so apply today!
Contact
For more information about the position, contact Omogbai at afasheyi@stapeint.com
Join Sterling Advisers AB and kickstart your career in finance while working on exciting projects that shape the future!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-17
E-post: afasheyi@stapeint.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sterling advisers AB
Vagnsgatan 6 (visa karta
177 48 JÄRFÄLLA Jobbnummer
9015597