Financial Analyst

Swedbank AB / Bankjobb / Sundbyberg
2024-10-03


Are you passionate about information hidden in data, programming, and finance?

In Swedbank you have the opportunity to: Work with Financial Steering & Analytics for the corporate segment in Swedbank's Swedish Business
Have a data driven approach to monitoring of portfolios, design of strategies, and profitability analytics
Understand how financial steering and analytics impact KPIs across a diverse range of disciplines and work with colleagues to show how changing steering can lead to better outcomes


What isneeded in this role: A creative and problem-solving mindset as well as an ambition to make a difference
An interest in corporate banking and how steering of a corporate business impacts outcomes
An understanding and interest in topics as funds transfer pricing, cost allocation, capital allocation and the general profitability of a financial institution
Excellent communication skill to be able to convey ideas and analytical results effectively verbally and in writing to a non-technical audience
University degree in a technical field such as statistics, mathematics, economics or engineering
Experience within an analytical framework (e.g. R / Python / SAS) and experience using SQL


What we offer when you join us: An open, simple and caring culture
Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
Development opportunities and advancement in your career
Flexible working options
Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits
"Join our team and...
be a part of an international team of professionals, who arejointly delivering challenging projects, maximizing customer value and increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage."-Dennis Lood, your future leader
We look forward to receiving your application by 30.11.2024.Location:Stockholm, Sundbyberg
Recruiting manager:Dennis Lood

We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
#LI-Hybrid

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-30
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-30

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Swedbank AB (org.nr 502017-7753)

Arbetsplats
Swedbank Group

Kontakt
Dennis Lood
dennis.lood@swedbank.se

Jobbnummer
8936002

