Financial Accountant & Controller
NXT Interim Stockholm AB / Controllerjobb / Solna
2025-02-20
Our customer has launched a major project to replace its old insurance systems with a new one. This is a long-term project that will span several years. Your tasks will be varied, as you will take over responsibilities from multiple team members to ensure the best possible coverage for the absent employee. Your primary focus will be accounting within Pension Insurance.
Your responsibilities
Monthly and quarterly financial closing for financial instruments
Other closing-related accounting tasks
Account reconciliation project
Contributing to the development of system support and processes
Requirements
Genuine interest in accounting
Experience in accounting for financial instruments under the IFRS 9 accounting standard
Experience in accounting and reporting within large organizations with complex reporting requirements
Fluent in Swedish, written and spoken
Expected years of experience: 5-8 years
Meritorious qualifications
Experience with Oracle ERP and EPM cloud-based solutions. Our customer's financial system is in ERP, and the account reconciliation system (ARCS) is part of the EPM solution.
Preferred soft skills to be successful in the role
As a new member of the team, you will join a well-functioning group characterized by responsibility and helpfulness. You should be accustomed to taking responsibility, being stress-resistant, working in an organized manner, and being able to focus on both details and the bigger picture. Delivering reports that are thoroughly checked, reconciled, and look good is a given for you. The ability to work analytically and a desire to understand the broader context are important skills.
More infromation
Utilization: 100%
Start date: 24 mars 2025
End date: 15 sep 2025 (There are good chances for an extension. Candidates should be open to a long-term assignment.)
Location/remote availability: policy of working 3 days onsite per week and 2 days remote
Last day to apply: 24 feb 2025
