Financial Accountant
Talga AB / Redovisningsekonomjobb / Luleå
2025-05-21
The future is green, and we are moving quickly there. Talga enables this movement by establishing a sustainable, vertically integrated European source of advanced materials and battery anodes for the growing lithium battery industry. As the owner of natural graphite deposits of the highest quality in the world, access to clean Nordic renewable energy and streamlined production processes, Talga is uniquely positioned to become a key player in the growing green economy.
With operations across Sweden, UK and Australia, Germany, and headquarters in Stockholm, Talga is a global company.
About the roll
Are you detail-oriented, structured, and passionate about improving financial processes? Do you want to work in an international team with colleagues in Sweden, the UK, Germany, and Australia? We are now looking for a dedicated Financial Accountant to join our team, focusing on accounts payable and monthly closings - with SAP as the primary tool.
Key Responsibilities:
Handle supplier invoices for operations in Sweden and Germany
Actively participate in monthly closings, reconciliations, and day-to-day accounting
Work in and contribute to the development of the financial system SAP
Take full responsibility for the end-to-end accounts payable process across multiple entities
Manage the onboarding of new suppliers and maintain supplier accounts
Ensure invoices are accurately allocated to projects and departments in line with approved budgets
Perform supplier reconciliations and manage invoice queries in the accounts payable inbox
Prepare payment files and reports for review
Work with purchase requests and purchase orders
Handle VAT reporting, bank reconciliations, and credit card reconciliations
Support the preparation of monthly management reports, including posting accruals and journal entries
Assist with half-year and year-end closings, as well as external audits
Contribute to the improvement and automation of financial processes
We are looking for someone who has:
Requirements:
At least 3 years of experience in accounting
Solid experience working with SAP
Ability to work independently and in a structured manner, with strong attention to detail
Relevant post-secondary education in finance/accounting
Fluent in Swedish and English
Meritorious:
German language skills are considered a plus
Experience working in international teams is considered an advantage
We value that you:
Are reliable and deliver on your commitments
Are curious, solution-oriented, and proactive in suggesting improvements
Communicate openly and clearly with colleagues and suppliers
Work in a structured way but are also open to new ideas and ways of thinking
With us, you will get:
The opportunity to influence and grow within your role
The chance to work in an international environment with dedicated colleagues
A workplace that values transparency, responsibility, and innovation Så ansöker du
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Talga AB
(org.nr 559155-0677), https://www.talgagroup.com/
972 35 LULEÅ
Luleå, Sverige
