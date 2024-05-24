Finance Manager
2024-05-24
Job Description
Job Title: Finance Manager Nordics
Location: Västerås, Sweden
Join Us!
Finance manager is a valuable member of the Nordics leadership team, and as the Finance business partner to the operations, works closely with the Managing Directors for the Nordics. The Finance Manger is responsible for the entire financial cycle and matters, and to ensure full compliance with laws, obligation, and elected accounting policies, processes and principles.
What will you do?
Key areas of Responsibilities:
Responsible for the preparation of the monthly, quarterly and annual management accounts of the legal entity.
Produce annual budgets, quarterly forecasts, estimates and other reports.
Responsible for the internal controls and authorisation process for all accounting activities, ensuring compliance with company procedures.
Line managing and developing the core finance team.
Review and reconciliation of project status reports.
Establish an efficient process around billing, AR, AP, expense claims and payroll with shared service providers.
Provide ongoing financial support for accounts payable, collection and payroll.
Prepare accounting entries, project cost controlling reports, financial statements and banking entries.
Ensure compliance with company procedures.
Responsible for the daily cash management of the legal entity. Responsible for securing guarantees and bonds and implementing a proper hedging strategy.
Compiling and monitoring cash flows.
Liaising with global support teams e.g. tax, treasury, legal etc.
Providing insights on the financial health of the organisation.
Ensuring the business meets all its statutory and compliance obligations, including statutory accounting and tax issues.
Keeping track of market and industry trends, which could potentially have a direct impact upon the organisation.
Seeking opportunities for cost-reduction and driving through efficiencies.
Developing relationships with external stakeholders such as auditors, credit agencies, tax authorities, banks, guarantors, etc.
Experience Required:
5+ years of accounting experience
Knowledge of engineering and construction (E&C) and/or EPC business is a plus.
Knowledge or Oracle is an asset
3+ years of accounting experience in a project environment is an asset.
Understanding of the Swedish accounting standards, relevant local Tax issues and IFRS accounting rules for construction contracts
Good, analytical decision-making and problem-solving skills as well as ability to quickly adapt to changing situations and work under pressure
Must have experience in managing a team
Education Required:
Bachelor in Business Administration or Finance.
Other Position-Specific Characteristics:
National travel will be required occasionally. Occasional travel internationally or within Europe.
Flexibility between working from home and office (Vasteras)
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-23
E-post: sujeetha.indrajith@linxon.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Linxon Sweden AB (org.nr 559128-7106), https://linxon.com
722 12 VÄSTERÅS
8704344