Finance Director Till Invisio
A key financial leadership role in an international, high-growth environment. INVISIO is a publicly listed, fast-growing company that develops and markets cutting-edge communication systems for professionals operating in demanding environments. We are now looking for an experienced and business-driven Finance Director to join our leadership team and support our continued growth.
About the role
In this key position, you will lead and develop a skilled finance team, consisting of a Group Business Controller and two Group Financial Controllers, and report directly to the CFO. You will play a critical role in driving financial oversight, strategic analysis, and operational efficiency within an international and listed environment.
Key responsibilities
As Finance Director, you will:
• Lead and develop the finance department, ensuring high-quality financial reporting, analysis, business insights and control.
• Work closely with the CFO to drive the company's financial strategy and business development.
• Ensure compliance with financial and regulatory requirements, particularly within an international and listed environment.
• Drive continuous improvements and implement new processes to support the company's growth trajectory.
Qualifications
We are looking for a strategic and hands-on financial leader with:
• Approximately 10 years of experience, ideally combining a background in auditing (Big 4 or equivalent) with a business-controlling or finance leadership role.
• Experience working in international, high-growth, and commercially driven environments.
• Understanding of financial reporting requirements and regulatory demands in a listed company or a company preparing for listing.
• Strong leadership skills, with the ability to develop and coach team members.
• A proactive and collaborative mindset, with excellent communication and stakeholder management skills.
Culture
At INVISIO you will get the opportunity to:
• Take on a key leadership role in a dynamic, innovative, and publicly listed company with strong growth potential.
• Work in an international setting where business-driven financial leadership is crucial for strategic decision-making.
• Shape and develop the finance function in a high-performance environment.
This position is based at our headquarters in Copenhagen.
Contact Information
Interested? If you are ready to take the next step in your career, we look forward to hearing from you!
