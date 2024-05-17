Finance Business Partner Sweden
Hello. We're Haleon. A new world-leading consumer health company. Shaped by all who join us. Together, we're improving everyday health for billions of people. By growing and innovating our global portfolio of category-leading brands - including Sensodyne, Alvedon, Nicotinell, Voltaren, Parodontax Otrivin, and Centrum - through a unique combination of deep human understanding and trusted science. What's more, we're achieving it in a company that we're in control of. In an environment that we're co-creating. And a culture that's uniquely ours. Care to join us. It isn't a question.
With category leading brands such as Sensodyne, Voltaren and Centrum, built on trusted science and human understanding, and combined with our passion, knowledge, and expertise, we're uniquely placed to do this and to grow a strong, successful business.
This is an exciting time to join us and help shape the future. It's an opportunity to be part of something special.
About the role
Lead the Market organization from a financial perspective.
Sounding board to Country Manager.
Have wide responsibility across several aspects of country finance (BPA, FRA) and owns internal controls.
Manage effectively relationship with business service centers.
Full ownership of market P&L.
Play active role in the Cluster Finance function.
Key responsibilities
Business Partner
Support Country management in defining and achieving profitable growth strategies.
Recommend and challenge activities to maximize business profitability on short/long term basis.
Ensure transparent basis for business decisions through a true and fair financial evaluation.
Control and coordinate the Trade investments with Key Account Managers and Country Managers and lead the financial decision.
Analyse and influence decisions when comes to customer negotiations relying on ROI analysis.
Planning
Coordinate and lead clear and transparent target setting process (Latest Estimates, target...).
Lead the rolling forecast process and deliver transparent forecasting, furthermore, work closely with the sales team delivering a week sales forecast for within the month and quarter.
Lead/Collarborate advertising & promotion ROI /process/Tool and coordinate phasing with marketing and customer marketing.
Reporting
Provide financial reporting to Cluster Finance team and Northern Europe Business Unit.
Conduct all closing activities (monthly, quarterly and annual) together with Cluster and C&C.
Lead monthly deck process with input from sales and marketing
Manage the ICFW within finance and lead through other within other functions.
Manage the ATP, statuary books and IPT.
Continuous review of COGS.
Manage the relation with BSC.
Manage the market WC.
Analysis
Provide all necessary financial analyses and planning for country organization.
Design, enhance and deliver management reporting.
Drive initiatives to reduce working capital.
Analyse differences between the results and the original budget, in sales, costs...
Lead long term forecasting and deliver the budget for upcoming years.
Ensure that customer and supplier terms and conditions are in line with BU objectives.
Effectively manage relationship with Haleon business service centers.
Primary deliverables of role; its scope; budgetary control (operating/capital), impact on strategy, policy, business or people relationships.
Qualifications and skills
Essential
Minimum 3 years of experience with financial acumen - qualified accountant.
Strong communicator, influencer and ability to effectively use negotiation and conflict resolution skills.
Confident and credible in front of senior management.
Demonstrated business skills executed with integrity and independent commercial judgement.
Track record of highly effective finance business partnering including ability to build good working relationships internally and externally.
High level of resilience under pressure.
Ability to ruthlessly prioritize workload in order to meet critical deadlines in line with business requirements, ideally during a period of significant business change.
Experience in working in commercial P&L environment and responsible for partnering those responsible for performance delivery.
Brand and/or Channel experience.
Strong continuous improvement / change management skills.
This opportunity is for a candidate based in Sweden.
Fluent Swedish skills.
Preferred
Breadth and depth across disciplines or functions; expertise in field required; separate by basic and preferred.
Experience in working with cross-functional business forecasting.
Experience in FMCG and OTC (Over The Counter) sales channels and embedded customer hierarchies.
Experience in Trade Funds management, and evaluation of pricing and promotional strategy.
An understanding of Supply Chain Forecasting, in particular factory variances, distribution, and Cost of Goods in order to challenge and work with the Supply Chain to achieve superior performance.
Care to join us. Find out what life at Haleon is really like www.haleon.com/careers/
At Haleon we embrace our diverse workforce by creating an inclusive environment that celebrates our unique perspectives, generates curiosity to create unmatched understanding of each other, and promotes fair and equitable outcomes for everyone. We're striving to create a climate where we celebrate our diversity in all forms by treating each other with respect, listening to different viewpoints, supporting our communities, and creating a workplace where your authentic self belongs and thrives. We believe in an agile working culture for all our roles. If flexibility is important to you, we encourage you to explore with our hiring team what the opportunities are.
As you apply, we will ask you to share some personal information, which is entirely voluntary. We want to have an opportunity to consider a diverse pool of qualified candidates and this information will assist us in meeting that objective and in understanding how well we are doing against our inclusion and diversity ambitions. We would really appreciate it if you could take a few moments to complete it. Rest assured, Hiring Managers do not have access to this information and we will treat your information confidentially. Så ansöker du
