ABOUT THE ROLE:
We're in search of a Finance Associate who will assist the Factory Finance Manager in various financial activities. This includes product cost planning, actual reporting, control and analysis, inventory management, and Capex control. Additionally, we require active participation in factory improvement programs and global initiatives.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
Month-end closing, product cost planning, actual reporting, control, and analysis;
Tracking actual SKU costs and variances against standards,
Manage the flow of SKU cost variances through inventories and cost of sales,
Cost center follow-up and analysis,
Perform Product Costing and Month End Closing tasks using SAP
Provide ongoing control and support to factory management and HQ functions, offering the latest information on variances,
Collaborate closely with other factory functions and entity finance in Stockholm,
Maintain robust internal controls, ensuring compliance with J-SOX requirements,
Assist in ASP and LE preparations, including consolidating cost center budgets, labor costs, depreciation, and material costs,
Organize and consolidate capex spending control and reporting, ensuring accuracy and clarity for factory management,
Manage fixed assets properly in terms of capitalization, useful life, and control.
Ensure compliance with JTI Corporate Standards, Management systems, Global and Local Policies and Procedures, Improvement Programs, Code of Conduct.
WHAT ARE WE LOOKING FOR:
College or University degree in Business Administration or equivalent.
2-5 years of experience in GSC Finance functions.
Proficiency in written and spoken English.
Advanced knowledge of MS Office (Excel, PowerPoint - PowerBI is a plus).
Advanced knowledge of SAP and BW.
Strong stakeholder management and communication skills.
Detail-oriented.
WHAT TO EXPECT:
