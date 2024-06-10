Field Supervisor (53432)
Vestas Northern Europe AB / Driftmaskinistjobb / Sandviken Visa alla driftmaskinistjobb i Sandviken
2024-06-10
, Ovanåker
, Gävle
, Hofors
, Ockelbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vestas Northern Europe AB i Sandviken
, Falun
, Borlänge
, Ludvika
, Ljusnarsberg
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have experience as a operative leader? Are you considering yourself a people person whom can coordinate with different stakeholders? Then this position as Field Supervisor in Gästrikland is the one for you!
Region NCE > SBU NCE Service > Field Team Leads Sweden North
Vestas Northern and Central Europe is a sales business unit covering Scandinavia, UK, Ireland, Poland, the Baltics, Germany, Benelux as well as Eastern Europe and south of Africa. We are responsible for the Sales function, Project, Installation and Service of wind farms throughout these regions. We aspire to be the No. 1 performing business unit within Vestas, and we aim to make Vestas North and Central Europe the best place to work. Now we are looking for our next Field Supervisor for the area of Gästrikland.
Responsibilities
The Field Supervisor has the operational responsibility for their area which include performance and budget targets. Activities affecting the operational part of the business is the responsibility of the Field Supervisor with the goal to develop the business becoming more efficient in close cooperation with the Dispatcher. The Field Supervisor has the people management responsibility of their employees. One is also part of a group of Field Supervisors who are sharing the work of improving cross-functional collaboration and improvements in our field work.
A Field Supervisor is occasionally delegated tasks or projects by the Area manager. Field Supervisor position is one of the organisational leadership pipelines into Area manager position in Sweden, but also prepares for leadership work elsewhere in the organisation as well.
Coordinate the most efficient execution of the plan that was made. Setting operational expectations and creating effective routines for technicians, following up performance by assuring safety, quality and timeliness of work and reporting conducted by technicians and constantly looking for ways to optimize and improve on safety, quality and cost.
Be responsible for hiring of and performance discussions with technicians
Proactively cooperate and communicate with other stakeholders in Service Sweden/Nordic and externally as well as other internal departments, such as other Field Supervisors, planning, lean, admin, projects, PFO, technical support, Special Task and QSE functions.
Qualifications
Several years of experience in a leading position, preferably within a technical, electrical service or manufacturing business
Experience from process improvement methodologies, such as Lean, or a genuine willingness to learn
Fluent in Swedish and English, written and verbal
IT skills that enable handling administrative and information processing tasks
Drivers licence B for Sweden
Competencies
We believe you possess solid leadership skills by acting as a good example and communicate in a clear and understandable way. With profound self-recognition, you face choices with a steady assurance. Your work approach is characterized by simplicity, accountability and getting people working and solving issues together.
Furthermore, we are looking for:
Solid understanding of our business with its processes and what creates value for the customer and for Vestas
Ability to create and maintain relationships with both external customers as internal Vestas departments at different levels
Financial understanding and ability to steer own area towards long term profitability
Skilled in advancing initiatives individually and as part of a group
Ability to get involved in complex technical issues
A health and safety mindset by observing rules, internal instructions, correct use of personal protective equipment and proactively working to keep reporting
What we offer
We offer an exciting job with great opportunities for professional and personal development in an inspiring, hard-working, and international work environment in the renewable energy sector. We highly value initiative, responsibility and the right balance between creativity and quality in all solutions. You will have good opportunities to build your career in Vestas, when demonstrating aspiration, capacity, and potential.
Additional information
Your primary work location will be Järbo, Sweden. You should expect some travel activity, approximately 100 days per year.
If the above match your skills and qualifications, please apply no later than 24.06.2024. Please note: We do amend or withdraw our jobs and reserve the right to do so at any time, including prior to the advertised closing date.
For additional information about the position, please contact: Recruiter Rebecka Thorell at rbthr@vestas.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vestas Northern Europe AB
(org.nr 556443-1574)
Spelbovägen 9 (visa karta
)
811 71 JÄRBO Arbetsplats
Järbo Jobbnummer
8737339