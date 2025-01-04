Field Service Engineer
Are you a technical person that has the ability to work hands-on? If yes, then this role as a Service Engineer at Berg Propulsion applies to you.
In this role you will be responsible for commissioning, start-up and testing of mechanical (Propeller, OD Box), hydraulic and control systems on new building projects all over the world. This role also supervise complex repairs and overhauls of all Berg Propulsions equipment, annual dockings and emergency repairs. In order to be successful in this role it is important to have high communication and social skills since you will be monitoring and coordinating the job with the customer and shipyard on site. As a person you are thorough and define yourself as a person with high working ethics. You are also expected to have good knowledge of marine mechanical repairs and/or electronic repairs.
Key responsibilities:
Responsible for planning and execution of the job
Prepare service reports upon completion of work
Involvement in the development of new innovative products
Consult and make recommendations regarding possible upgrades of existing equipment
We are looking for a person with:
Good job experience within mechanical/electrical/hydraulic troubleshooting
Technical degree is meritorious
A genuine interest for service and repairs and the ability to work hands-on
A flexible personality with high ability to take own initiatives
Great in solving problems by using your creative and analytical mind
A person who likes to work independently and take responsibility for their own work
Good knowledge in English, both written and spoken
Good knowledge in administration and documentation
What's in it for you?
A flexible, exciting role that gives you the opportunity to learn and develop within your profession and at the same timetravel all over the world and experience new places since this job can take you anywhere. You will be part of a global organization withgood economic benefits.
Besides that you will be part ofa great team, with fantastic coworkers and friends from all over the world, we also offer you:
An opportunity to make a real impact on global goal of reducing greenhouse emissions, drive change and make a difference in the industry
Potential for a very successful career by working for a market leader company in its sector
Ability to learn and share knowledge and experience with others
Good employee benefits such as flexible working hours, good pension scheme, private medical insurance etc.
About us
BERG PROPULSION is one of the world's leading designers and producers of Controllable Pitch Propellers. We deliver fully customized main propellers, azimuth thrusters, transverse thrusters and maneuver systems.
We stand before exciting times with a transformation in the marine sector where electrification and automation will be a key to fulfill the environmental requirements. With our vision "to make global shipping safe and sustainable" in focus we want to be a part of this journey, driving development of tomorrows solutions and contribute to a sustainable future for the industry.
For more information visit our website Berg Propulsion
Please note that this role requires a EU passport.
Location: Hönö, Gothenburg
