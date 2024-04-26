Field Quality and Support Engineer
Scania CV AB / Kundservicejobb / Södertälje Visa alla kundservicejobb i Södertälje
2024-04-26
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
An integral part of the future we are diving into, is our ability to provide great support for our digital customer services. Therefore we are now looking for a Customer Success Agent, to join us in the coming journey of providing excellent support to our customers. The role will report directly to Head of Digital Customer Services Support and you will be a part of a fun and inspiring team with the ambition to grow and deliver premium support.
Your role
We are a small group and yo'll be an important members in the ongoing building of our customer support organization! This means that you will have a lot of influence when setting up the organization. How exciting is that?
In your daily tasks you will communicate with our customers through our digital channel, via e-mail, phone and chat. You will answer questions and train the customers in our digital services, building relationships and trust with the customer is important in this role.
You will be the important link between the customer and our service developers, we will work closely together to make sure the feedback we gain from the customers is acted upon. Our ambition is to exceed customer expectations and deliver premium support. Customer-obsession in everything from interactions, methods and tools is your greatest interest! We will start small but with high ambitions.
Who you are
To be successful in this role you need to be excellent in communication, externally and internally, but most of all with customers. You are passionate about giving support and love to build relationships.
You see opportunities and possible solutions rather than problems and obstacles, complex cases inspire you to learn even more. You need to have previous experience in customer support or similar, preferably business to business. It is meritorious if you have a technical background and have worked closely with developers in previous roles.
If you enjoy change and fast pace, we think you will enjoy working with us. You are easy to work with, empathic, curious and bring energy and enthusiasm to the table. We are looking for a candidate that communicates excellently in Swedish and English. If you speak/write in any other language it is really a big plus.
What we offer
We offer a flexible way of working in order to balance work and your personal life. In the start of your career with us, we would like to see you more in person in the office, to build relationships, gain training and experience the Scania culture. Eventually, you will work in a hybrid way. Scania's culture is characterized by openness, diversity and respect for the individual. The people who work here are our most important asset, so we will invest in you to help you grow with us. As a Scania employee, you are offered several benefits in addition to personal and professional development opportunities. These benefits include mutual bonus, leasing car, occupational pension and more.
The team
We are a diverse team who can't wait to start this new support journey together with you. You will join a team where we allow all our great colleagues to deliver fabulous services that will delight our customers today and in the future. The journey will be tough and we will have to make wise choices, hard prioritizations and work as a team to move ahead. We will do that with smiles on our faces and in a work environment where we trust and support one another, embrace different perspectives and value a can-do attitude. Interested? Great! Please help us understand why you should be our next colleague by providing us with your CV and a motivational letter no later than May 22nd 2024. For further information, please contact Rickard Collander, Head of Digital Customer Support, rickard.collander@scania.com
.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
8643226