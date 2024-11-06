Field QA Engineer
Do you want to be part of Verisure Innovation? We are looking for an enthusiastic Field Quality Assurance Engineer to our office in Malmö. In our team we are supporting Verisure with quality assurance services on both hardware and software products and services. This means that everything that Verisure launches for our customers in 8 countries in Northern Europe, is monitored by our Field Quality team to ensure the products and services perform as they should, and in compliance with the required standards.
We have a great team culture with members from different countries and backgrounds, and our team members love working here. It is a team with a lot of experience, and people in the team are truly passionate about making sure we deliver good products that perform well in our clients' homes so that we can protect them.
About the role
As a Field Quality Assurance Engineer at Verisure, you will be responsible for driving and monitoring the performance of our products in field. This means that you need to be able to read and analyze data, understand and define KPI's, and are able to be hands on when it comes to investigating on issues. This includes hands on lab testing of the products (hardware & firmware), gather and analyze data, discuss metrics, include teams in solving issues and follow up until they are solved, and manage a controlled roll-out.
This is a possibility to define, develop, execute and document a wide range of repeatable tests, to assure premium functionality and performance of our products. This includes benchmarking and calibrating new product performance against previous versions.
To avoid unclarities around the definition of Quality Assurance: at Verisure this is not a software testing role. Software testing is part of the delivery cycle, while Quality Assurance is a governance process to ensure overall quality, compliance to (external and internal) requirements, optimization of processes and more. This role includes:
* Troubleshooting issues and proposing solutions for the development teams and presenting findings and proposed solutions
* Supporting to analyze quality metrics / data
* Testing and validating of new HW and FW
* Follow up installation quality metrics with our stakeholders
* Travelling to stakeholders in northern Europe for onsite quality checks and education
Location: Malmö, partly remote working is discussable but at least 3 days per week in the office.
Who are you?
To succeed in the role as Field QA Engineer you need to be socially skilled and communicative since you interact with many various stakeholders. You are not a stranger to work in an advisory role and being able to challenge when needed, as well as guide and coach the delivery teams.
* 1 - 5 years of experience (junior with experience or medior)
* Not afraid of hands-on technical troubleshooting in lab environment or in real installations
* Experience in Quality Assurance (not the software test role)
* A passion for problem-solving and continuous improvement.
* Good team player - easy in connecting with other teams (R&D, IT)
* Good communication skills - knows how to report on a complex issue in an understandable way. Can communicate in different forums (technical and managerial).
* Works precisely - accurate fact / root cause finding, accurate reporting
* Works in a structured way - execute according to the processes we have in our team and in our organization
* You are curious, with a technical interest or background
* Microsoft Office platform
* You are willing to travel
* Good English verbal/written and a plus with Swedish and Spanish
Relevant education from a university, college or vocational university is desirable. You have a very good ability to express yourself in speech and writing in English.
Do we suit you?
We are building a high-performance organization through investing in our people. We offer a great opportunity to personal development with an environment characterized by humbleness & knowledge sharing and to enhance the on the job training we have a training budget to ensure personal growth. Our bright and open office space is just a 5-minute walk from the Central Station in Malmö, easily accessible and a great location.
Interested in learning more about us? Get inspired by our colleagues talking about how it feels to be part of our exciting journey by clicking herehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pjDxUndJf98
About Verisure
Verisure is a global leading provider of professionally monitored security solutions. We are an international company with a start-up mindset, fast, agile, and lean, high performance and value driven. We protect more than four million customers in 16 countries. Our business model integrates product development, design and sales with installation, outstanding service and a 24/7 professional monitoring solution. We protect people from intrusion, fire, and flood - and we save lives.
