What you'll get to doAs Field Marketing Manager your primary responsibility will be to engage customers and prospects, influence revenue growth through a range of Field activities, Demand Generation Marketing and Account-Based Marketing.
Some example of your responsibilities:
- Field Marketing Program Development: Collaborate with the demand gen manager and sales leaders to develop regional marketing strategies.
- Targeted Markets Activation: Develop tailored marketing programs to drive brand awareness and engagement within our targeted markets and segments.
- Event Management: Plan, execute, and oversee a variety of events including to generate leads and foster relationships with customers and partners.
- Performance Tracking & Reporting: Measuring the success of field marketing initiatives through KPIs like lead generation, brand awareness, and sales uplift. Analyzing data and providing regular reports on campaign performance in collaboration with Marketing ops.
- Account-Based Marketing: You will help us develop our account based marketing approach through multi-channel programs and campaigns within our ABM framework.
- Cross-Functional Marketing Collaboration: Work closely with sales, the broader marketing team, and other internal teams to ensure alignment of field marketing activities
Who you are
- 2-5 years of experience in field marketing, event marketing, demand generation marketing or similar background, preferably from a B2B SaaS company targeting a technical buyer.
- Proven track record of driving partnership and alignment with GTM teams including the broader marketing team, sales, partnerships, marketing operations, and others
- Strong attention to detail, whether that be in creating amazing field marketing experiences or carefully managing tracking, analysis, and optimization of field marketing programs
- A proactive attitude, takes action quickly, and thrives in a fast-paced environment
- It's also a huge plus if you have previously worked in a high-performing tech startup where you thrived in a self-managed environment.
- You don't need to have prior experience of cybersecurity but have an interest to learn more about the industry
So, what do you think?
We are proud to foster an inclusive workplace free from discrimination. We strongly believe that diversity of experience, perspectives, and background will lead to a better environment for our employees and a better product. This is something we value deeply and we encourage everyone to be a part of changing the way the world thinks about security! Go hack yourself!
Started by a group of ethical hackers, Detectify offers cybersecurity solutions that combine human ingenuity with automation. We believe that the fear of cyber threats should never stand in the way of digital greatness.
At Detectify, your opinion and ideas matter. You'll belong to a diverse, dedicated, and forever curious team that recognizes the power of knowledge sharing and challenging the status quo.
