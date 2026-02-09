Field assistent
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Lindesberg Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Lindesberg
2026-02-09
, Nora
, Örebro
, Ljusnarsberg
, Skinnskatteberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet i Lindesberg
, Örebro
, Skinnskatteberg
, Hallstahammar
, Östhammar
eller i hela Sverige
Field assistent
Field assistent to Grimsö Wildlife Research Station
About the position
Planning and conducting fieldwork; inspection and maintenance of experimental wildlife deterrent units; analysis of video footage and image material from wildlife cameras; participation in thesis writing and scientific publications; acting as a liaison with a French research team.
Your profile
You must hold at least a Master's degree in biology with a specialization in ethology or wildlife biology, have extensive practical experience in ethological studies involving wildlife cameras and wildlife deterrent systems, and possess strong skills in the use of the analysis tools BORIS, R, and Python. Experience with international, particularly French, collaborations is considered an asset. You are fluent in spoken and written French and English and hold a valid driving licence.
About us
At the Department of Ecology, research and education in ecology are conducted with a focus on the dynamics of populations, biological communities, and ecosystems, often with an emphasis on the ecology of agricultural and forest landscapes. Fundamental and applied questions concerning the ecological consequences of land use and biodiversity are frequently addressed together, both in individual projects and in larger collaborative efforts.
Grimsö Research Station is located in the Bergslagen region, in Lindesberg Municipality. Grimsö is part of the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) and constitutes the Wildlife Ecology Division within the Department of Ecology. Grimsö also hosts the Wildlife Damage Centre, which provides training and information on damage caused by protected wildlife and on how such damage can be prevented.
Read more about the department of Ecology here: Department of Ecology | slu.se
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Location:
Grimsö wildlife research station
Form of employment:
Fixed-term employment for 4 months, with a possible extension.
Scope:
100%
Start date:
1st March 2026 as agreed.
Application:
Please submit your application before deadline 23 february 2026. You can submit your application by clicking the button below.
Union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 4,000 employees, 6,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 4,5 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet
(org.nr 202100-2817), http://www.slu.se Arbetsplats
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet Kontakt
Andreas Seiler firstname.lastname@slu.se Jobbnummer
9732648