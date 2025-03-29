FEA - Automotive
2025-03-29
Company Description
AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services. We are devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society.
Job Description
AFRY Technical Analysis is the largest consulting CAE-department in Sweden with extensive experience within structural and fluid mechanics from a wide range of clients in several sectors. We are deeply involved in many automotive projects, national and international, and provide our clients with market leading CAE competence.
The position is an expert role with respect to durability or crash analysis, mainly within the automotive sector. Tasks include technical deliveries and quality assurance in ongoing assignments, and supervision and support of less experienced colleagues. You will be involved in developing the automotive CAE team in Stockholm together with your colleagues and manager. You will also be involved in developing methodology for our clients and in internal projects.
ABAQUS, LS-DYNA, ANSA and HyperMesh will be your main software tools. Analytical calculations will be made mainly to verify your FEA-models and results.
Qualifications
You have a M.Sc. or a Ph.D. in applied mechanics or similar and at least 2 years of experience from the automotive industry. Theoretical knowledge of solid mechanics is one your strengths, on which you have developed your competence with respect to FEA. You have an analytical mindset and a client-oriented approach to your work and deliveries.
Your competence is high with respect to strength, fatigue and/or crash analysis, and you have performed a variety of analysis of different components, materials and complexity. You are an experienced user of commercial FEA software and are familiar with fatigue analysis tools like FEMFAT or nCode.
As a person you are meticulous, ambitious and curios. Collaboration comes naturally to you, and you appreciate the value added by working together with your collogues to find the best solution for our clients. Lastly, you also have good communicative skills, both oral and in writing, and can explain complex issues in a comprehensible manner.
Additional Information
At AFRY you will work for an inclusive and brave employer! In addition to this, we offer the below stated and more:
• 28 days holiday + 23rd of December
• Work life balance
• Access to many activities through our social club: Club AFRY
• Competitive benefits regarding pension, wellness, and parental leave
• Company discounts with external partners through our benefits portal Benify
Does this sound like your next challenge? Apply already today - we are looking forward to it!
Last day of application is 2024-01-19. This is an ongoing recruitment process, which means that the role might be filled before last day of application. We do not accept applications via email. We kindly request to refrain from direct contact from staffing and recruitment agencies as well as providers of additional job ads.
Contact information for questions about the job:
Emil Olofsson - Section Manager, emil.olofsson@afry.com
, 010-505 45 34
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future. Ersättning
