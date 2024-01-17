Fälttekniker/Mobile Service Technician - Göteborg (Exportgatan)
2024-01-17
What to Expect
Do you want to help accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy?
At Tesla that's our mission.
We are looking for a talented Automotive Technician to support our clients in the Gothenburg area. At Tesla, our Mechanics are the backbone of the Service operation, supporting our mission to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy. We've created one of the most innovative vehicles ever made, and as a Mobile Service Technician you will help ensure an equally innovative service to our customers.
We offer:
A dynamic and fast-paced environment where inclusion, learning and collaboration are key to success.
The chance to work with innovative technology, advanced tools and software.
Ongoing training and development to help you grow your skills and career.
An opportunity to utilise varying models of our fleet for daily operations and repairs.
A competitive compensation and benefits package including Tesla shares.
What You'll Do
Service, repair and improve: Working with Tesla specific software and advanced tools you will be performing repairs and maintenance on all types of Tesla vehicles in a remote setting. You are willing to travel for mobile repairs. This is an independent position, mainly on the road driving to customers. Upon request, you may need to be in a service center.
Ensure top quality: Fix it right first time, we trust you to inspect our vehicles diligently before return and pre-delivery and to work with the highest quality standards.
Collaborate: Working across teams (local and regional) you will be sharing support and best practices in order to further improve the service experience.
Develop: Setting you up for success our dedicated in-house training teams will train you on Tesla specific technology and the repair of Electrical Vehicles.
What You'll Bring
Technically experienced: You have professional experience performing vehicle service and repairs working within either automotive, aviation, marine or similar industries.
Technically qualified: You have relevant certification to perform vehicle repairs in Sweden.
A good communicator: You speak and write English or Swedish well and know how to get your point across clearly and respectfully.
Safe to drive: We require you to hold a full European driver's license (Class B for cars)
Flexible: You may work in shifts to support your team, which may include weekends, morning and evening shifts. You may also be requested to work in a Service Centre if needed.
Join the mission. Apply today.
To be considered for our roles in Sweden it is required that you already have the right to work within EU/ EEA.
