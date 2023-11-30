Factory Support Manager
2023-11-30
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals, and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
As Factory support manager at the Grid automation business unit, you will have an exciting role and together with the team deliver projects related to industrialization of new products, digitalization of processes and drive investment projects for new tools and equipment in our production and warehouse operations.
You will be a part of the management team of our Grid Automation Products Operating Unit in Vasteras, supplying equipment for controlling and protecting power grids globally and supporting our customers' transition to sustainability. The unit has a turn-over of 130+ MUSD, cutting-edge technology and is going through a period of transformation in terms of growth, product scope and business model.
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't fulfil all requirements.
Your responsibilities:
Line Manager for the manufacturing engineering department
Drive continuous improvements for worlds class execution in the production flow / processes, eg. Lean manufacturing, Digitalization & Automatization for improved quality, ergonomics and productivity.
New product introduction, act. As the factory representative in R&D project releases, assure preparedness for delivery. (incl. production equipment, systems and processes)
Manufacturing capacity planning to match growth plans (floorspace, production line management, etc.)
Production equipment and Capex planning for manufacturing and warehouse
Management of our Manufacturing Execution System (MES) across three factories
Production test system management across three factories
Engage the manufacturing engineering specialists
Balance workload across team members
Living Hitachi energy's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background:
You have a bachelor's degree in science or similar field.
You have 8+ years of experience from industrial electronics manufacturing, testing and supply chain.
Experience to operate in multi-cultural businesses.
Proficiency in English is a must and Swedish is preferred.
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 10th of December! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager, Morgan Lindblom MORGAN.LINDBLOM@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer Klas Koppari +46 107 38 13 45, Unionen: Fredrik W Nordin +46 107 38 15 12, Ledarna: Christer Fridlund +46 107 38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Renee Lundgren RENEE.LUNDGREN@hitachienergy.com
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible, and secure whilst balancing social, environmental, and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
