Factory Controller
2024-11-08
Assignment description
We are looking for a Factory Financial Controller with high business focus to our client NKT.
NKT:s cable business in Karlskrona, Sweden, is inviting a Factory Controller to become a vital part of our Finance team and aid in our ongoing growth.
Your main tasks will be:
Responsible to perform production budget for awarded projects.
Monthly follow-up towards your projects production budget, both actuals but also periodization of future cost.
Simulations on cost updates
Close collaboration with Production Project Manager in order to make sure reporting is accurate.
Analytical controller driven by development
To thrive in this role, you are a committed and focused person. You are motivated by being in an international and fast-moving environment, where you have the opportunity of applying your problem solving abilities and good communication skills.
NKT have a culture of solving problems and supporting one another, so being ready to help without the need to take credit for every contribution will add to your enjoyment and growth in this role.
As a person you are structured, committed and positive.
Requierd skills:
Bachelor of Science in Business Administration/Economics/ Finance/Industrial Engineering and Management
At least a few years working experience from Controlling position or similar
Microsoft Office, advance level of MS Excel
Fluent in English as well as Swedish
