Facilities Coordinator
2025-07-21
About the Role:As a CBRE Facilities Coordinator, you will work with clients, vendors, and contractors to ensure that facility tasks and work orders are complete.
This job is a part of the Facilities Management functional area which focuses on all aspects of the operations of a set of assets, providing support to the Property Managers regarding all repairs and investment plans.
Your responsibilities:
* Coordinate the delivery of all Facilities Management services in scope, perform daily site inspections
* Responsible for creating; sustaining and delivering all facility management services to the site occupants and client, ensuring QHSE, statutory, operational and commercial compliance
* Coordinating 3rd party vendors - Escorting and supervision the contractors on the territory of office according to the site security polices
* Ensure Facility Help Desk platform is updated and work orders registered are followed upon satisfactory completion
* Establish effective day-to-day business relationships with the client and take a proactive approach to requirements
* Acts as the initial interface for key business contacts at the assigned site
* Supports the implementation of continuous improvement activities and initiatives across the site
* Hold regular progress reviews to ensure client satisfaction
* Liaise with landlord and property managers to ensure their service charge obligations are met; follow up on open facilities work orders
* Offer support in all purchasing, competitive pricing, tenders, approvals and timely submission for settlement
* Offer support in managing budgets and prepare regular forecasts according to agreed schedules targets
* Responsible for the management of the Service Insight work order system, ensuring requests and resultant action is assigned is acted upon within the KPI targets
* Processes monthly invoices, purchase orders submission and follow up, ensures correct cost centre coding of each purchase, according to internal company procedures
* Understand and promote excellent Health and Safety on site, perform monthly site H&S inspections and other recurrent quality visual site inspections on recurrent basis, and consistently contribute to ensure audit readiness to regular QHSE audits according to company procedures and best in class industry standards
* Office porterage as required, including office moves, furniture moves, deliveries and collections
* Coordinating parking availability, security passes and the booking in of visitors and clients
* Carrying out risk assessments for tasks and operations in scope
* Access cards and badges management, active support to Site Security Officer to implement companies' security procedures
* Execute Space Utilization Study
* Builds and maintains positive working relationships
* Reports all incidents, occupational illnesses and emergencies
* Ensures all contractors in sphere of control operate within QHSE processes and standards
* Adhere to and promote working to the companies QHSE policy
Your qualifications:
* Works collaboratively with immediate team members and other personnel at all levels
* Excellent customer service attitude and able to work positively with stakeholders
* Good written and oral skills in English, good spoken and written language skills in local language
* A team player and able to work positively with others across borders and remotely
* Sound problem-solving ability
* Able to continually consider service efficiencies, cost savings or commercial gains for the client
* Able to use CAFM systems in line with role needs
* Good working knowledge of Microsoft Office packages and IT literate
* Able to balance workload and manage priorities, multi-tasking where required
* Able to perform in autonomy and make decisions in line with guiding account and operational business principle
* Previous experience in a facilities management role or related service environment
* Awareness of workplace health and safety
* Previous experience working with third parties and contractors
* Knowledge of financial terms and principles, able to prepare basic financial reports and present to line management
