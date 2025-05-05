FAA A&P Licensed Aircraft Technician
2025-05-05
Raven Aircraft Maintenance AB is seeking a qualified candidate for a position at our Malmö Airport Line Maintnenace operation.
Candidate must have the following:
1) FAA A&P Maintenance license
2) Extensive experience and certification for Boeing B767-300/ GE CF6-80C2 aircraft.
3) Minimum of 10 years aviation experience in line and hangar environments
4) Must have excellent communication skills in technical English both written and spoken
5) Must be able to pass the required security background checks
6) Have a valid clean B driving license
7) Must have basic IT skills including all microsoft. Previous experience with MaintenX programs would be an advantage.
8) Must be willing and able to work night shifts
9) Must be able to work to strict time constraints and make sound decisions in a safe, legal and timely manner.
10) Be able to work in a small team but also alone. Så ansöker du
