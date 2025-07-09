F&E Librarian
Tillberg Design of Sweden AB / Bibliotekariejobb / Höganäs Visa alla bibliotekariejobb i Höganäs
2025-07-09
, Bräcke
, Helsingborg
, Ängelholm
, Bjuv
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tillberg Design of Sweden AB i Höganäs
Tillberg Design of Sweden, part of Viken Group, is looking to expand our Team in Hoganas (Sweden) with
FF&E LIBRARIAN
At Tillberg Design of Sweden (part of Viken Group), the ideas and concepts are developed into designs that will be experienced onboard cruises & yachts all over the world. Person in that position will be responsible for our material library, furnishings, finishes samples and cataloging, providing support to the overall design team.
What will stand out is your skill set that combines design expertise with an understanding of materials, sourcing and project management. Strong merits include experience in architectural design industry, as well as residential or hospitality.
The position of Librarian in TDoS FF&E (furniture, fixtures & equipment) studio includes tasks as:
• Cataloging and Inventory management
• Support to interior designers and project managers with FF&E selections
• Efficient tracking and retrieval of resources
• Documentation - creating and managing detailed records of all materials, including specifications, sources and pricing
• Organizing and managing a physical or digital library of material and product samples, ensuring easy access for designers
• Product research - new products, trends, innovations
• Vendor liaison
• Some of the general office administration such as: deliveries, supplier & guest visits, internal meetings
Requirements:
• 2-5 years of experience in the field
• A Degree in a Design field or equivalent
• Expertise in organizing and categorizing FF&E items
• Knowledge of cataloging systems or software
• Ability to continuously research new products, trends and innovations in the FF&E industry
• Strong communication skills to liaise with suppliers for ordering samples, updating materials
• Deep industry knowledge: trends, details, materials, brands
• Very-well organized
• Highly skilled in time management
• Proficiency in English
• Creativity
• Team player attitude
• Proficiency in presentation
• Compliance and Standards for furniture and fixtures - architectural and marine
The benefits for you:
• Being part of exciting, highly creative environment
• Competitive salary
• Position at one of the top companies in the market
• Cooperation with exciting clients from start-ups to biggest players out there
• Abroad visits at ships and yards
• Additional trainings in design and other skills
• Team events like yearly kick-off and Christmas dinner Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: careers@tillbergdesign.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "FF&E Librarian". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tillberg Design of Sweden AB
(org.nr 556687-7816)
Småbåtshamnen 24 (visa karta
)
263 39 HÖGANÄS Arbetsplats
Tillberg Design of Sweden Jobbnummer
9423375