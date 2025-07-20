External Event Manager
Incluso AB / Evenemangsjobb / Lund Visa alla evenemangsjobb i Lund
2025-07-20
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Eslöv
, Helsingborg
, Perstorp
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a External Event Manager for a global company in Lund. Start is in September, 6 months limited contract to begin with.
As an External Event Manager, you will be supporting the communications teams in the market with your expertise for their prioritized events ensuring the compliance with our design guidelines & corporate visual identity as well as successful implementation of the events.
The daily tasks may include:
Lead the event overall and play an active role during planning, designing, executing and measuring the events from concept to completion.
Develop detailed project plans including timelines, budgets, and resource allocation.
Liaise with stakeholders to understand their business objectives to set the event strategy accordingly.
Coordinate with suppliers, external agencies and cross-functional teams for event planning and ensure seamless execution.
Design the booth together with the local design agency aligned with our design guidelines & corporate visual identity (CVI).
Ensure brand consistency across all event touchpoints.
Manage logistics such as catering, transportation, entertainment, and equipment.
Setting follow up meetings with the relevant stakeholders to monitor event progress closely and troubleshoot issues in real-time.
Oversee budget planning, cost control, and ROI analysis.
Track KPIs, evaluate event success, prepare post-event reports and provide insights to improve future events.
Required skills:
Degree from a reputable university (preferably in Marketing, Communications, or related field)
5+ years of experience in Event planning or project management to execution.
Fluent in English; additional language is a plus.
Needs to work with 27 markets so need to be flexible in working hours
Strong organizational and multitasking skills.
Excellent communication and negotiation abilities.
Proficiency in MS Office programs.
Ability to work under pressure and meet tight deadlines.
Strong stakeholder management skills and ability to work in a complex environment.
Proactive, collaborative, a real can-do attitude, international mindset.
Preferrd skills:
Experience from food & beverage manufacturing or packaging industry.
Use to working in different timezones.
Workload: 50 % around 20 hours/week
Remote work: 100 % remote work
Travel required: may require as most events take place in Europe This role requires fluency in English.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso. Start is in September, 6 months contract to begin with. Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Emma Hörnsten at emma@incluso.se
, recruiter at Incluso. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213) Arbetsplats
Incluso Kontakt
Emma Hörnsten emma@incluso.se +46 72 453 55 14 Jobbnummer
9432642