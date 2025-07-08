Export Compliance Manager, Powerbox
2025-07-08
Do you want to work in an international role ensuring regulatory compliance within the electronics industry? We are now looking for a meticulous and business-oriented Export Compliance Manager to support our continued global growth.
About the role
Powerbox is strengthening its compliance function and is looking for a highly skilled Export Compliance Manager to join our team. This position is based at our headquarters in Västberga and offers a dynamic work environment with close collaboration across the Cosel Group. You will work closely with colleagues in Sweden, Europe, and Japan to ensure that our global trade activities comply with applicable export regulations. To further strengthen compliance and knowledge exchange, Cosel Group has established a strong presence of compliance and legal experts in Europe and Japan, fostering collaboration across regions.
As an Export Compliance Manager you will work with sales and R&D personal to secure a correct classification of the products we design. You will be responsible for needed activities against Swedish ISP (Inspektionen för strategiska produkter ) and other countries's corresponding authorities.
You will work closely with colleagues in logistics, sales, procurement and legal. The role also includes staying updated on changes in export legislation and technical trade restrictions affecting electronics products.
Key Responsibilities
• Ensure correct classification of products according to export control regulations.
• Manage license applications for the export of technical products.
• Develop and maintain internal procedures for export control and compliance.
• Conduct risk assessments and due diligence on customers and suppliers.
• Provide internal training on export compliance.
• Act as a contact person for authorities and customs regarding export-related matters.
Qualifications
Required Qualifications:
• University degree in Law, Economics, Logistics, Engineering or similar.
• Minimum 3-5 years of experience in export compliance within the electronics or technology sector.
• Solid knowledge of export control regulations such as EU Dual-Use, US EAR and similar frameworks.
• Experience in technical product classification (e.g., HS codes, ECCN).
- Fluent in Swedish and English, both written and spoken.
- Experience in license applications and communication with authorities is an advantage.
Personality
To succeed in this role, you are:
• Structured and detail oriented.
- Responsible with high integrity.
- Communicative and collaborative.
- Business-minded and solution-oriented.
- Interested in both technology and regulatory frameworks.
About the Company
Founded in 1974 and part of the Japanese Group COSEL, with headquarters in Sweden and operations in 15 countries across four continents, Powerbox (PRBX) serves customers all around the globe. The company designs and markets premium quality power conversion systems for demanding applications. We are growing our R&D department in Stockholm and investing in new and innovative technologies designed to reduce energy consumption and enhance the power conversion efficiency of our current and future power solutions.
Application process
Addilon is our partner in this recruitment. Please apply (CV and personal letter in English) via the link. We will fill the position immediately after finding the right candidate. A background check will be conducted on the final candidate. Questions about the position are answered on weekdays 09.00-10.00 (UTC+1, Swedish time), +46 10 207 43 20.
About Addilon
We kindly but directly decline contact for direct sales of additional job advertisements, candidates etc.
