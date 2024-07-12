Expert IT Security Specialist
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID: 25397
At Nordea, we know our customers' needs are changing - and are deeply committed to meet them with the financial solutions of tomorrow. We're are working in an environment where we are creating and harnessing the power of technology - one where you can make an impact. So bring your skills, ideas and unique background. With us, you'll find plenty of opportunities to grow and make your mark on something bigger.
Are you our new Senior IT Security and Risk Advisor?
We are looking for a Senior IT Security and Risk Advisor to consult on topics within the Identity and Access management (IAM) area and support in related security activities in the bank. This is an opportunity for you to work within a diverse and complex area and influence the future security solutions.
About this opportunity
Welcome to the IAM Governance and Strategy team where we protect and de-risk the bank within Identity-, Access- and Privileged Access management. We add value by securing and maturing the bank IAM/IGA posture, continuously improving and safeguarding our customers data against potential threats and misuse. As a senior IT security and risk advisor you will have an important role in ensuring that current and future security issues within IAM are handled in an appropriate and secure manner corresponding to the current and upcoming demands.
What you will be doing
* Provide IAM security and risk advisory to IAM leaders and stakeholder teams across Nordea
* Assess, identify and implement new security controls on various projects across the bank
* Review coverage and effectiveness of existing information security controls
* Perform gap analyses of our adherence to information security control frameworks (NIST as the primary)
* Perform risk management activities from the initial identification throughout assessment and identifying mitigating actions.
* Review existing guidelines and instructions and update/create where gaps exists
* Represent Identity and Access Management in QRA's
* Assist in major vendor assessments and contractual negotiations representing IAM requirements
The position can be located in Stockholm, Helsinki, Gdynia or Warsaw
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we expect you to share with us.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you
* Have 3+ years of experience working with various Information Security disciplines
* Have 5+ years of experience IT infrastructure experience
* Enjoy taking part in development of new services/capabilities with a focus on making them secure
* Have previous experience from either a similar role or consulting company
* Are ambitious and self-driven and fuelled by delivering high quality changes
* Are able to lead and drive other stakeholders
* Thrive as a workshop facilitator and enjoy bringing your own expertise to play
* You personally lead by example using Nordea's vision, values and leadership statement
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Time line and process
Welcome to apply by submitting your application no later than August 30/08/2024. Please be informed that applications will be reviewed continuously and interviews might also be conducted during this time. Kindly also note that a background check might be conducted.
For more information, you are welcome to reach out to Lasse Berget, Lasse.Berget@nordea.com
