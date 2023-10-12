Expert Exterior Designer
2023-10-12
Assignment Description:
Automotive Designer, Expert Exterior Designer
• Bachelor's or master's degree in Transportation Design, Automotive Engineering, Industrial Design, or related field
• 5-10 years' experience in automobile exterior design
• Create 3D models and visualizations to present design ideas to internal stakeholders, clients, and management
• English, spoken and written
• Strong sketch ability
• Excellent in visualizing concepts
• Proficiency in industry-standard design software
• Experience leading and communicating conceptual ideas and design rationale, all within a user-centered design process
• Strong verbal and visual presentation skills
• Independent and confident as well as a good team player as this is an integral part of the Corporate Culture
• Structured, methodical, and analytical with good planning skills. Ability to understand and analyze requirements from upper management
• Highly motivated, flexible, and able to deliver under time constraints
• In daily work, role reports to Chief Designer and/or Director of Department
• For time reporting and other team functions, role reports to team of Design Contractors Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-11
E-post: jobba@hookkoo.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 559195-8839)
413 24 GÖTEBORG
8186861