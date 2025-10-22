Experienced Video Coding Researcher
2025-10-22
Ericsson AB
Grow with us
About this opportunity
Ericsson's 6G vision, first introduced in 2020, remains pivotal for transforming business and society in the 2030s through secure, efficient, and sustainable communication services. Video, which is estimated to account for nearly 75% of all mobile data traffic, is an essential part of this vision and a key enabler of the emerging services anticipated in the 6G cyber-physical world. To meet the ever-increasing demands of deploying existing and future video services at scale, video coding technologies and standards continue to evolve, aiming to provide more efficient, flexible, scalable, and sustainable ways of delivering video services to consumers and businesses world-wide.
The pace of innovation in video coding has never been as fast as now encompassing both advanced signal processing and neural network-based compression techniques. As a researcher in our team, you will be at the forefront of this development. You will invent, implement, and evaluate video coding algorithms that will become part of next generation video coding standards. You will produce software implementing novel video coding algorithms, write standardization contributions, academic publications, and patent applications.
What you will do
• Be working in an international team of world class researchers in video coding.
• Have your research validated and recognized in a competitive standardization environment comprising world-class experts and leaders in the video coding community.
• Be working in a dynamic department with opportunities for learning, taking on new responsibilities, impacting ways of working, and much more.
The skills you bring
• M.Sc. or Ph.D. in a relevant technical area.
• Passion and strong skills in programming.
• Interest and curiosity for solving problems and delivering innovative solutions.
• Experience with object-oriented languages such as C++ and Python.
• Experience and interest in video coding.
• Experience and interest in signal processing and neural networks applied to video coding and processing.
• Familiarity with video coding standards such as H.265/HEVC and H.266/VVC.
• Track record in publishing in scientific journals and delivering presentations at standardization meetings, academic conferences or relevant industry events.
We are looking forward to your application in English where you describe the value of your experience and skills in the above technical area.
We are reveiwing canddiates on going! visa arranegments and relocation processing can be arranged for this role. The role is based in Stockholm, Sweden. For questions, email menna.belacevic@ericsson.com
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build solutions never seen before to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next. Ersättning
