Experienced Researcher
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Gävle
, Örebro
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About the Opportunity
Ericsson is Europe's leading network technology company and a global pioneer shaping the 6G era. Our 6G vision will transform business and society in the 2030s through secure, efficient, and sustainable communications.
Video already accounts for 75% of mobile data traffic and its importance is accelerating rapidly. Immersive XR, generative media, cloud gaming, autonomous systems, digital twins, and AI-native services all depend on breakthrough advances in video compression. To deliver these services on a global scale, video compression and standards must keep advancing in efficiency, flexibility and sustainability.
We are looking for researchers and engineers from the video coding community who want to shape future standards and see their innovations deployed globally. Join our international team of world-class researchers at the forefront of both advanced signal processing and neural network–based compression. You will invent, implement and evaluate algorithms that power next-generation video coding standards. Your work will directly influence future codec evolution and the technology stack powering 6G media services worldwide.
What You Will Do
• Invent and prototype novel video coding tools (signal processing and neural approaches)
• Design algorithms that improve compression efficiency, perceptual quality, complexity and sustainability.
• Implement inventions in software (primarily C++/Python) and run large-scale evaluations.
• Perform large-scale experiments and rigorous codec evaluations.
• Contribute to global standardization such as JVET and MPEG, write technical contributions, patents, and publications.
• Collaborate with world-leading experts across Ericsson and leading industry and academia.
• Be working in a dynamic team with opportunities for learning, taking on new responsibilities, impacting ways of working, and much more.
The Skills You Bring
We welcome outstanding graduates, postdocs and experienced researchers passionate about video coding innovation who:
• Hold an M.Sc. or Ph.D. in a relevant technical field.
• Are exceptional problem solvers with a passion for innovation.
• Write high-quality, efficient code and are strong in C++ and/or Python.
• Are curious, collaborative, and able to communicate complex ideas clearly.
Nice to have:
• Experience in video coding and processing.
• Experience in signal processing and neural networks applied to compression or video processing.
• Familiarity with standards such as H.265/HEVC and H.266/VVC.
• Contributions to standardization, publications, or talks at conferences/industry events.
Why join Ericsson?At Ericsson, you ́ll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what ́s possible. To build solutions never seen before to some of the world's toughest problems. You ́ll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You ́ll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team. Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. learn more.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || Stockholm
Req ID: 783413 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258)
Torshamnsgatan 23 (visa karta
)
164 40 KISTA Arbetsplats
Ericsson Jobbnummer
9945205