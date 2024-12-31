Experienced Quality Engineer To Afry!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Gruv- och metallurgijobb / Örnsköldsvik Visa alla gruv- och metallurgijobb i Örnsköldsvik
2024-12-31
, Nordmaling
, Kramfors
, Bjurholm
, Sollefteå
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Örnsköldsvik
, Kramfors
, Sollefteå
, Härnösand
, Vännäs
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have experience as a Quality Engineer with knowledge in the metal or mining industry? Here's a unique opportunity to become a key player in AFRY's continued growth journey in northern Sweden. This is your chance to bring your ideas to life in an international and dynamic environment where your expertise makes a difference every day. We warmly welcome your application!
OM TJÄNSTEN
AFRY is a leading European company with a global reach in engineering, design, and advisory services. Today, they are 19,000 dedicated experts in infrastructure, industry, energy, and digitalization, creating sustainable solutions for future generations. Due to expansion and investments both nationally and internationally, we are seeking an experienced Quality Engineer who will have the opportunity to further develop a career in quality engineering through hands-on experience with EPC and EPCM projects.
You will join AFRY's PMO (Project Management Office), where you will have the opportunity to develop the function for clients in the mining and metal industries. You will work both operationally and strategically, with the long-term goal of building a team around you to continue growing in this area.
The role is based in Northern Sweden and involves travel to various project, contractor, and manufacturing sites, both within and outside of Sweden.
You are offered
• A secure employment with competitive benefits
• Learning development and career opportunities, whether it's leadership training or skill enhancement
• A dynamic role with an attractive employer that prioritizes people. Did you know that AFRY is ranked as one of Sweden's most popular employers among engineers? Read more here.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
In the role of Quality Engineer, you will work on defining, implementing, and improving quality processes throughout the entire project lifecycle. You will be responsible for ensuring quality in all phases and areas of investments and projects, from planning to execution. Your tasks will also include participating in and supporting meetings, workshops, audits, reviews, and inspections, both on-site and within the project's supply chain. You will also work on developing and improving quality management systems and ensuring compliance with these systems.
You will closely collaborate with departments such as purchasing, engineering, design, and commissioning to create and further develop quality processes that support the project's goals and success.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Hold an engineering degree in a relevant field
• Have previous experience in quality assurance and/or quality control within the metal and mining industries
• Ability to follow and participate in technical discussions based on fundamental principles
• Proficient in English, both spoken and written
• Hold a valid driver's license (B-class)
To succeed in this role, we believe you have strong analytical skills and thrive in working proactively in a dynamic and changing environment. You are flexible and accustomed to working both independently and in teams, while being passionate about sharing your expertise and contributing to others' development. Additionally, you possess excellent written and verbal communication skills.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15109396". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
9082979