Experienced Machine Learning Developer for International Company!
Do you have a passion for machine learning and a few years of professional experience in the field? Are you looking for an exciting opportunity to work with innovative technologies in an international environment? Then the role of Experienced Machine Learning Developer could be exactly what you are looking for!
JOB DESCRIPTION
As a Machine Learning Developer at our client company, you will join a team within software development while collaborating closely across functions, including with teams focused on testing, integration, and software development. Your primary responsibility will be to develop and optimize machine learning and AI solutions, with a particular focus on neural networks. This includes methodology development, data collection and training, and performance optimization, for example, designing efficient neural networks suitable for devices with limited computational resources. This is a highly technical and hands-on role, where you will work closely with a colleague in the same position.
The role involves programming mainly in Python, with solutions also being converted to C for deployment on embedded systems. Beyond technical development, you will also participate in data acquisition, testing, and the full development lifecycle. Additionally, the role includes client interaction, where you will present and demonstrate solutions.
IDEAL CANDIDATE:Master's degree in Engineering Physics, Software Engineering, or a related field.
Have a minimum of five years of professional experience in machine learning, AI, neural networks, or similar areas.
Possess strong programming skills in both Python and C++.
Are proficient in both Swedish and English, as both languages are used in daily internal and external communication
It is a plus if you also have:
Previous experience in the automotive industry
In order to be a good fit , we think you have a professional approach towards customers and good communication skills. You are a fast learner, eager to learn and develop within the company. You are also flexible and focused on customer satisfaction. Though you work in a team with others you are a good team player with a positive and outgoing mindset and aim to help the team solve their tasks.
EMPLOYMENT
The position is a direct recruitment, which means that the recruitment process takes place through Friday and you will be employed by the client.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATIONEmployment type: Full time.
Start date: September/October 2025.
Location: Gothenburg.
Salary: Fixed monthly.
Apply by clicking the link below. Remember to be quick with your application as apply continuous selection of candidates and the position may be filled before the application deadline is due.
ABOUT FRIDAY
By being a partner to our clients and candidates, we strive to find the best match for both parties. We achieve this by really getting to know our clients and candidate's needs! Of course, we will ensure that requirements and skillsets match. But above all, we focus on the importance to find harmony between values and corporate culture which both candidate and client considers optimal.
Our passion is to help people to the right position, workplace and context within the IT and Technology field. That's also the reason to why we founded Friday, with the aim to help you find the job that gives you that Friday feeling - every day!
We mainly focus on young engineers who either are at the beginning of their career or soon graduating from university within the IT/Tech field.
