Experienced Laboratory Scientist
CarbGen AB / Laborantjobb / Stockholm Visa alla laborantjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos CarbGen AB i Stockholm
About the employment:
CarbGen, a research-based start-up from Stockholm University, is seeking a committed and experienced individual to join our team for the next phase of our development. This position offers the opportunity to contribute at the intersection of science, innovation, and startup journey, with the potential to grow alongside a venture in carbon capture and utilisation, CCU,technologies.
Position:
The employment is primarily;
Scientific lab work with monitoring and evaluating testing sequences of our CCU-system.
Analysis of testing results for input for following test sequences.
Comprehensive report writing for ongoing, and future, development projects, usually involving grants.
Grant application work.
The role is based on-site, currently at Stockholm University lab. Besides the laboratory work, the candidate must be open to short-term travel in Sweden for testing periods of our system.
Candidate Profile - Required Qualifications and Skills:
• A completed Master's degree (or higher) in Chemistry (analytical or synthetic).
• More than two years of extensive laboratory experience in synthetic chemistry, catalysis and electrochemistry is essential.
• Experience in analytical methods for products isolation, analyses and characterization is beneficial.
• Advanced scientific knowledge in modern organic chemistry and carbon capture and utilization developments, together with proven problem-solving skills for scale-up techniques and troubleshooting, are advantageous.
• Experience in an early-stage start-up, preferably in a research-driven or technology-development environment, is desirable.
• Excellent command of English is essential.
• Proven ability to engage confidently with diverse stakeholders.
• Previous experience in writing grant or soft funding applications.
• A proactive and adaptable mindset with the ability to thrive in a start-up environment. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-15
E-post: info@carbgen.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare CarbGen AB
(org.nr 559463-3793) Jobbnummer
9886738