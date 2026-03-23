Experienced Carpenter
Mircon Service AB / Snickarjobb / Malmö Visa alla snickarjobb i Malmö
2026-03-23
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Mircon Bygg AB is looking for experienced carpenters.
Mircon Bygg is a reliable player in the industry, specializing in cast-in-place concrete. We deliver high-quality projects within budget and on schedule, and we work alongside our clients from planning to completion. Our goal is to ensure that the final result exceeds our clients' expectations.
We are specialists in cast-in-place concrete structures and offer complete solutions, from foundations to structural assembly, shelters, and infrastructure projects. With extensive experience, we manage the entire process-from formwork and reinforcement to casting and handover to the client. To create sustainable and efficient solutions, we use, among other things, climate-optimized reinforcement and concrete, thereby making proactive choices to reduce our environmental impact. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7420457-1907204". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mircon Service AB
(org.nr 559193-9284), https://mirconbygg.teamtailor.com
Bronsåldersgatan 10 (visa karta
)
213 76 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Mircon Bygg & Service Jobbnummer
9813049