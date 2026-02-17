Experienced Carpenter / Finsnickare
2026-02-17
Want to shape the future of waterborne transport and join a world-class team?
Candela is the global leader in electric hydrofoil vessels. Since 2014, we've gone from building our first premium electric speedboat in a small Stockholm workshop to delivering game-changing vessels around the globe. The Candela P-12 is our latest innovation - the world's first electric hydrofoil ferry is not just operating in Stockholm, but now attracting orders from around the world. Our boats "fly" thanks to computer-guided underwater wings under the hull made out of lightweight carbon fiber. The wings lift the vessel above the water, which results in cutting energy use by up to 80%, while offering zero emissions and a far better passenger experience than traditional diesel vessels.
And that's exactly why we do this. Our mission is clear: to speed up the transition to fossil fuel-free lakes and oceans.
You can be part of the amazing team in Candela now! We are looking for Experienced Carpenter / Finsnickare to support Candela's future growth ambitions.
Your core responsibilities will include:
Interpret blueprints, technical drawings, and design plans to build custom cabinets and furniture for the interior of our boats
Measure, cut, shape, and assemble Composite parts, and other materials.
Operate and maintain machinery such as saws, routers, jointers, and planers.
Install completed Interior panels on-site according to project specifications and client expectations.
Ensure precision, quality, and attention to detail.
Collaborate with designers, managers, to meet project timelines and quality standards.
Follow all safety protocols and maintain a clean, organized work area.
What are we looking for?
We are seeking a skilled and detail-oriented Carpenter / Finsnickare with hands-on experience in designing, constructing, and installing high-quality custom cabinetry and interior panels. The ideal candidate should be proficient in working with a variety of materials, reading technical drawings, and operating woodworking machinery safely and efficiently.
Requirements:
At least 1-2 years of experience as a carpenter / finsnickare ideally working on detailed interiors - if you have experience within boating, bus, train or special vehicles interiors (caravans, service/emergency vehicles) it will be a huge advantage!
Be able to communicate in English as it is required in your daily work
Knowledge of joinery techniques, and finishing methods.
Proficiency with hand tools and machinery.
Ability to read and interpret technical drawings and shop plans.
Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Physical stamina and ability to lift heavy materials and stand for long periods.
It would be preferred if you:
Certification in carpentry or cabinet making (optional but advantageous).
Experience with CNC machinery or CAD software is a plus.
Form of employment: Full-time with initial 6 month probation period Start date: Asap Location/base: Rotebro Team: Assembly Reporting to: Workshop Manager for Assembly area
Why people love working at Candela? At Candela, we're not just building electric vessels - we're creating a whole new category of clean, efficient waterborne transport. You get the chance to work with cutting-edge technology, solving complex challenges, and seeing the results in action - sometimes literally, when we organize test rides for our newcomers! We're a diverse and ambitious team of over 50 nationalities, united by a revolutionary spirit and kindness. That means we work hard, but always with humility and while having fun - whether it's solving a manufacturing challenge, improving processes, or cheering each other on during Candela Months, our year-round calendar of bonding activities and events.
We're office-first but not office-only. We believe collaboration is most powerful when we build together, in person - but we also trust our team to work in ways that fit their life. At Candela, you'll find a place where bold ideas are welcomed, great people are celebrated, and the ride is just as important as the destination.
Recruitment process: We aim to keep our recruitment process as straightforward and efficient as possible. As an international company with English as our corporate language, the entire process is conducted in English. Therefore, please submit your application in our corporate language as well. Kindly note that we cannot process applications sent via email due to GDPR so please use our career website for you application.
