Experienced Cable Installation Technicians
Intertalents Consulting AB / Installationselektrikerjobb / Boden Visa alla installationselektrikerjobb i Boden
2026-03-13
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Intertalents Consulting AB i Boden
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Nacka
, Höör
eller i hela Sverige
On behalf of our client, we are looking for an experienced and technically skilled Cable Installation Technician (MV / LV / ELV) to support the installation and commissioning of electrical cabling systems on large infrastructure and energy projects.
About the Role:
As a Cable Installation Technician, you will be responsible for installing, routing, terminating, and supporting the commissioning of Medium Voltage (MV), Low Voltage (LV), and Extra-Low Voltage (ELV) cable systems. You will work closely with project managers, electrical engineers, and installation teams to ensure that all cabling systems are installed safely, efficiently, and according to project specifications.
This role requires a hands-on professional with documented field experience in power cable installation, capable of working on technically demanding projects such as power plants, substations, industrial facilities, data centres, and large commercial installations.
Your Key Responsibilities:
Install and pull MV, LV, and ELV power and control cables according to installation drawings and cable schedules.
Install cable containment systems such as cable trays, ladder racks, trunking, conduits, and basket systems.
Perform cable glanding, termination, and dressing to high industry standards.
Install cable cleats, supports, and routing structures to ensure safe and compliant installations.
Assist with testing and commissioning of electrical systems after installation.
Read and interpret electrical drawings, cable schedules, and installation documentation.
Ensure all work is carried out in compliance with electrical safety standards and project requirements.
Collaborate with engineering, commissioning, and site management teams to ensure smooth project execution.
Who You Are:
We are looking for a skilled and reliable cable installation professional with strong practical knowledge of power cable installations. You are safety-focused, technically competent, and comfortable working in large industrial or infrastructure environments.
You thrive in a hands-on role where attention to detail, teamwork, and high installation standards are essential for successful project delivery.
We believe you have:
At least 5 years of documented experience working with MV, LV, and/or ELV cable installations.
Proven experience with cable pulling, cable containment installation, and cable termination.
Experience working on industrial projects, power plants, substations, infrastructure projects, or data centres.
Ability to read and understand electrical drawings, cable routing plans, and installation documentation.
Strong knowledge of cable containment systems such as trays, ladders, trunking, and conduits.
Experience supporting testing and commissioning activities is considered an advantage.
Electrical trade qualification or relevant technical training is a plus.
Valid site safety certifications are an advantage.
Application Process:
We are conducting ongoing recruitment and encourage candidates to submit their applications as soon as possible.
What We Offer:
An opportunity to work on large and technically challenging electrical infrastructure projects. You will join a professional team delivering high-quality cabling installations within energy, industrial, and infrastructure sectors.
Diversity & Inclusion:
We encourage all applicants regardless of race, gender, nationality, or background to apply, as inclusion and diversity are core values for us. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-29
E-post: jobs@intertalents.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "CIT2026". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Intertalents Consulting AB
(org.nr 559364-1748)
961 31 BODEN Jobbnummer
9796551