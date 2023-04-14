Experienced Back End Developer (with AWS Skills) to Sales IT
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2023-04-14
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is currently undergoing an exciting transformation from a traditional truck manufacturer to a provider of complete sustainable transport solutions. IT is a crucial part of this transformation as Scania's success is depending on flexible and efficient IT solutions that support current and future business requirements.We are looking for an experienced Back End Developer to join one of our teams. Our group is delivering IT within the Sales Eco-system.
The group "Attributes & Configuration" within Sales IT is responsible for developing services and IT to Sales & Marketing at Scania. The work we are performing covers the complete system development process, from concept development and analysis to development, implementation and production releases.
You will be working in an application called Etel Backoffice which we are in process of migrating to AWS cloud to fulfill our future demands to support TRATON group.
You have a genuine interest in software craftmanship and you will be working with one of the most central applications in our sales eco-system and will meet a lot of stakeholders.
OUR EXPECTATION
You should design and write easily readable and understandable clean code using solid principles with TDD/BDD approach, develop QA and automation practices and strategies, and deliver working software using DevOps "you built it, you run it!" mindset including driving continuous improvement for better quality, performance, functionality, cost effectiveness. You should be a team player who should be open to share the learnings and feedback.
YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES
• Design and develop a new scalable high-performance API with high security and uptime requirements
• Lead and reinforce a reliable and up-to-date CI/CD solution
• Design and create the architecture for applications and systems
• Inspires best practices, standards, and techniques
YOUR PROFILE
• You have solid experience, +5 years as a Back End developer
• Bachelor's degree in computer science or Masters's degree in computer science (or similar experience)
• You have experience in and appreciate agile working methods
• Communication skills in Swedish (good to have) or English (must)
Technical demands on the role:
• SOLID Design Principles
• .Net, C#, SQL, Entity Framework, Gitlab
• AWS, Docker. (At least one year working experience)
• Experience from working with / building microservice architecture (preferred)
• Jira, Kanban
As a person, we also believe you have the following personal competencies:
• Analytical; having the ability to solve problems without losing sight of long-term strategies, to see the logic and connections in complex situations or environments.
• Solution-orientated; being able to quickly find solutions to problems that arise.
• Structured; conscientious and works according to a clear process, organises and plans his/her work well, finishes what has been started and keeps to deadlines.
OUR OFFER
We offer a competitive salary, flexible working hours, and a supportive work environment. We also believe in having an amazing team spirit and creating an environment where people feel safe and can be creative. We encourage you to come up with new ideas and ways of thinking that can strengthen our way forward. We also believe in having fun and sharing ideas within our company to create the best place to work.
This position is located in Stockholm/Södertälje with the opportunity to work from home. We think that working from wherever you are awesome is the best way but we still want to meet sometimes so your location needs to be close to our offices.
For more information: Please contact Anna-Karin Näslund (Hiring Manager IASB) at +46700812236 Your application should include a CV, cover letter, and copies of any certificates. Background checks are a part of the recruitment. We handle applications ongoing. Ersättning
Per agreement Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976), https://www.scania.com Arbetsplats
Scania Jobbnummer
7662554