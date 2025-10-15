Experienced Audio Researcher
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
About this opportunity
Ericsson's 6G vision, first introduced in 2020, remains pivotal for transforming business and society in the 2030s through secure, efficient, and sustainable communication services. Audio-visual content, which is estimated to account for nearly 75% of all mobile data traffic, is an essential part of this vision and a key enabler of the emerging services anticipated in the 6G cyber-physical world. To meet the demands of deploying such services at scale, audio technologies and standards continue to evolve, aiming to provide more efficient, flexible, scalable, and sustainable ways of delivering services to consumers and businesses world-wide.
Innovation in audio compression and representation continues on several fronts. Immersive experiences require new formats and capabilities providing spatial audio while AI based methods promise even more compact representations that allow high-quality audio transmission for example via non-terrestrial links. In your role you will invent, implement, and evaluate algorithms for audio representations. You will document your findings, propose technology to standards and describe your inventions in patent applications. We expect the resulting standards to be implemented in millions of devices.
What you will do
* Be working in an international team of world class researchers in audio representations and coding.
* Have your research validated and recognized in a competitive standardization environment comprising world-class experts and leaders in the audio community.
* Be working in a dynamic department with opportunities for learning, taking on new responsibilities, impacting ways of working, and much more.
The skills you bring
• M.Sc. or Ph.D. in a relevant technical area.
• Interest and curiosity for solving problems and delivering innovative solutions.
• Passion and strong skills in programming and software handling, with experience in several programming languages, such as C/C++ and Python.
• Familiarity with audio standards defined in 3GPP or ISO/IEC MPEG (such as EVS, IVAS, MPEG-H audio, MPEG-I immersive audio, ...).
• Track record in publishing in scientific journals and delivering presentations at standardization meetings, academic conferences or relevant industry events.
• Experience and/or interest in:
* Audio coding
* Signal processing
* Neural networks, with application to audio coding and processing.
We are looking forward to your application in English where you describe the value of your experience and skills in the above technical area. Ersättning
