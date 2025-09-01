Experience Designer (XD)
At EVORA, our culture drives everything we do:
We collaborate, we care, and we grow-together. We're a passionate team on a mission that makes a real difference.
Who we areWe're experts in real estate, investing, sustainability, and data collection. Now, we're looking for a new EVORIAN to join us in Product Engineering and make us even better.
We believe the future lies in breaking down silos and creating seamless interactions that build genuine confidence and trust in the services we offer. We're shifting toward journey-centric design, and we need someone who gets excited about connecting the dots between touchpoints, making complex systems feel intuitive, and turning ordinary service moments into meaningful ones.
The teamWorking within our distributed team setup, you'll belong to our design team (distributed in UK and Gothenburg, Sweden) while spending your time either embedded with a product team as their design lead or partnering across departments on initiatives that span multiple touchpoints. We're looking for an Experience Designer (XD) who sees the bigger picture and enjoys the challenge of transforming complex ESG data into clear insights that drive sustainable investment decisions. Someone who brings (service) design thinking to product work.
Role descriptionYou'll apply journey-level thinking when leading end-to-end design initiatives from discovery to delivery, balancing business outcomes and goals with user and customer needs. You'll use customer journeys and service blueprints to uncover insights and identify opportunities, then translate these into improved service moments and polished digital experiences. Hands-on nitty-gritty work will remain a significant part of your role alongside the journey-level thinking.
You'll design across both our products and services portfolio. We are using a modern tech stack for building our web applications. Our ESG services include e.g. data collection, climate risk assessments, and sustainable reports.
As we're shifting toward journey-centric design, you'll collaborate to define what great digital experience looks like at EVORA. You will also help breaking down organisational silos to create seamless interactions that build confidence and trust, throughout our services and products.
We are looking for We are open to all experience levels in UX, Product Design, or Service Design.
You are a design thinker that has experience in journey mapping and service blueprints to identify gaps and opportunities to inform decisions.
Full product lifecycle hands-on skills - from discovery to delivery including assumption validation, user research, wireframing/prototyping.
Have experience documenting research findings and comfortably presenting the rationale for your design decisions to diverse stakeholders.
Can balance multiple stakeholders while maintaining a clear design perspective.
Enjoy working in ambiguous, complex problem spaces where you can take ownership and collaborate closely with cross-functional partners and stakeholders.
Have experience with tools such as Figma, Miro, Storybook, Dovetail etc.
Enjoy mentoring others and contributing to design culture.
Bonus if you have experience working in B2B and SaaS product organisations.
Our offer to you Design autonomy: While we're part of a larger organisation, our team operates with significant independence and collaborative decision-making.
Early-stage opportunity: Join us during this journey-centric transformation and help shape the direction of digital experience design at EVORA.
Growth opportunities: Develop your skills across various design disciplines, strategy, and emerging technologies in a growing organisation.
Learning together: Join a culture where we learn from each other - share insights from your work and help shape our design practices with your personal perspective.
Work-life balance: Flexible working arrangements that respect your personal time - a hybrid work culture with options to work from our London or Gothenburg offices.
Innovation time: Regular hackathons to explore emerging technologies, exciting topics, and collaborate on complex challenges. Imagine where Agentic AI could transform sustainability experiences or fully transform back-office processes?
