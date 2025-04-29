Executive Management Assistant to Kärcher in Gothenburg
2025-04-29
At Kärcher, a team of 15,330 people in 80 countries is working together to make the world a cleaner place. As a family company with a focus on sustainability, we firmly believe that the important things in life need extra care to ensure they stand the test of time and preserve their value in future too. We offer WOW solutions around the world for cleaning and care. In the everyday and in the extraordinary. With WOW products and WOW services. Kärcher Northern Europe has a strong positive development and today has a turnover of approx. SEK 1.5 million. Do you want to join the journey and create more WOW with us? Visit www.karcher.com
We are looking for an Executive Management Assistant to the Regional President for the Nordic Management Team at Kärcher. You will be an essential person for us and will act as the heart and the glue of the Management team. This is a great opportunity for someone that wants to grow in a very exciting and challenging environment and that wish to have a position with a high level of responsibility.
You have an open and positive attitude and like to work in a high pace environment. You will work proactively, independently and should have the ability to work on own initiative. The job requires good networking and therefore great ability to communicate, orally and verbally, and to work with people on different levels and in different areas is essential, both towards internal and external stakeholders. To be successful in this position you need to have a high level of integrity and ethics, dedication, commitment, loyalty, and sound judgment. Finally, you must be exceedingly well organized and flexible.
Main activities & Responsibility
• Work proactively to support the Regional President and the Management Team for the Nordic region by providing an efficient and professional service by managing day-to-day issues, support and follow-up plans and activities.
• Plan, organize and take minutes in the management meetings.
• Producing and reviewing presentation materials.
• Plan, organize and lead activities and events for the management team and department.
• Support with travel, expense reports, business, general administration and agenda proposition and planning.
• Responsible for the department's administrative routines as well as proficiency in IT tools such as Google Suite, SAP etc.
• Responsible for the information flow within the department.
• Be actively involved in the onboarding on new members by providing information about the way of working and tools.
• Implement benchmarked tools/activities within other departments in the organization.
Qualifications
• Relevant education and experience from similar positions as an Executive Assistant
• A passion to work TOGETHER with a great management team and department that have fun every day!
• Communicate so everyone can understand what you're trying to say.
• Ability to take ownership of the tasks and organize, structure and prioritize a wide range of issues in an effective way.
• Proactive approach, strong organizational skills and a passion for driving activities.
• High standard of professionalism and to operate with highest level of integrity (ability to treat confidential information with appropriate discretion).
• International approach/interest and a global mindset with advanced skills in English and Swedish.
• Strong skills in IT systems in general and Google Suite in particular
• Good social competence and networking skills - someone who loves to cooperate and work with people will love this job!
Additional Information
The position is based at Kärchers office in Gothenburg and reports to the Regional President Nordic.
Application and Contact
Your Talent manages this recruitment. If you find the role challenging and interesting, please apply through www.yourtalent.se
