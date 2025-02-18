Executive Assistant to the CFO of Investor
2025-02-18
We are looking for an experienced Executive Assistant to Investor 's Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In addition, this role also supports the CHRO, but the majority of the time is spent with the CFO who is also the line manager.
This is a dynamic role with responsibility for a wide range of duties and projects. The ideal candidate is self-motivated, proactive, and capable of independently managing workload and priorities, service-minded and a real team player. As a person we think that you are warm, with no prestige and 'down-to earth '. You have high integrity, are able to build trust and strong relationships and like to be part of a team as well as working independently. You have good judgement and the ability to make sound decisions.
Key tasks and responsibilities
The main responsibilities include planning, scheduling and coordinating programs, projects and activities for Group Finance as well as calendar management and travel planning for the CFO, and support in coordination of monthly reports, board material etc. This requires a broad range of contacts with many different stakeholders, both internally and externally.
The HR part of the role includes calendar management and travel planning for the CRHO as well as HR administration linked to personnel lists, employment certificates, requisitions and on- and offboarding.
The overall responsibility also includes administration in connection with the portfolio wide networks, specifically linked to CFO and CHRO. You will also work in close coordination with the Executive Assistant of Investor 's CEO and be part of the wider network of assistants at Investor and its listed and private portfolio companies, which regularly meet and have joint activities.
Qualifications and skills
To be successful in the role we believe that you have at least five years ' experience in a similar position, preferably within professional services.
We also think you demonstrate;
* strong communication skills, verbally as well as in writing
* strong interpersonal skills, building and maintaining relationships based on trust
* ability to balancing the big picture with a good attention to detail
* ability to balance multiple priorities and handle periods of high pace
* proficiency in English and Swedish, both in writing and orally
* advanced skills in Microsoft Office, including curiosity to learn and utilize new technology and
We also think that you are proactive and structured, well organized but still flexible.
Apply now!
This is an exciting opportunity to join a highly professional and well-respected organization in a key supporting role. You will work in a dynamic and international setting with great colleagues and a strong team spirit. Investor provides excellent benefits and a long-term commitment - this is a permanent position.
This recruitment process is conducted in collaboration with Jurek. If you have any questions about the role, please reach out to Evelina Thimper evelina.thimper@jurek.se
or Nina Hallin nina.hallin@jurek.se
We do not have the ability to accept applications via email; therefore, please submit your application through Jurek 's website and click on "ansök nu" to the right.
