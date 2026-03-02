Executive Assistant to Middle-earth Enterprises
Middle-earth Enterprises AB is part of the Embracer Group and operates as a production and coordination hub for large-scale international game development. Working closely with multiple studios across the Embracer umbrella, the company supports the development of high-profile titles and complex multi-studio productions.
Role introduction
We are now seeking an Executive Assistant - Global Game Development & Administration to provide administrative, coordination, and communication support to senior project stakeholders and international development teams. The role focuses on organisational support, documentation, scheduling, and facilitation of day-to-day activities in a distributed game development environment.
Responsibilities
• Provide administrative and coordination support to senior project stakeholders and management
• Support planning, scheduling, and follow-up of meetings, milestones, and internal activities
• Maintain documentation, reports, and project-related information
• Support communication and information flow between international studios and partner teams
• Assist with preparation of presentations, reports, and internal materials
• Support coordination of workflows related to game development pipelines (art, tech, QA, build/release)
• Assist with organisational and administrative tasks related to international collaboration
• Follow established processes and tools for documentation, reporting, and information management
• Support collaboration with external vendors and partner studios
Requirements (must be met)
The candidate must have:
• At least 4-5 years of documented experience in an executive assistant, administrative, or coordination role within game development or a related industry
• Experience working in international and multi-studio environments
• Experience supporting projects, production workflows, or development activities in game development or a related industry
• Strong organisational, coordination, and documentation skills
• Fluency in English, spoken and written
Additional language requirement
Because key partner teams predominantly operate in Ukrainian and/or Russian, proficiency in Slavic languages (Ukrainian and/or Russian) is required to ensure effective communication and understanding of project context.
Meritorious qualifications
• Experience working in game development studios or similar creative/technical environments
• Experience supporting international collaboration across multiple teams and time zones
• Experience working in structured, process-driven organizations
Employment terms
• Full time
• Permanent or as agreed
• Salary according to individual agreement
Application
Applications are submitted via Qtym's website.
Questions:
For questions about the position, please contact: ellinor.johansson@embracer.com
Application deadline: 11 March Ersättning
