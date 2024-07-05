Executive Assistant to Head of Corporate Research ABB Sweden
ABB AB / Vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb / Västerås Visa alla vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb i Västerås
2024-07-05
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
That's our story. Make it your story.
This position reports to
R&D Department Lead
Your role and responsibilities
We are looking for a highly organized and proactive Executive Assistant to support the Head of ABB Corporate Research. You will be joining a fantastic team, passionate about innovation and teamwork. In this role, you will provide top-notch support and ensure the smooth operation of the executive office. Your responsibilities will include managing calendars, arranging travel, coordinating meetings, and preparing important documents. If you are service-oriented, structured, proactive, collaborative, curious, and courageous, we would love to have you on our team. You'll have the opportunity to meet and work with people from all over the world, driving initiatives forward with enthusiasm and ownership.
Key Responsibilities:
• Provide comprehensive administrative support to the Head of Corporate Research, including calendar management, travel arrangements, and meeting coordination.
• Communicate effectively with internal and external stakeholders, ensuring clear and professional correspondence in both Swedish and English.
• Prepare and edit documents, reports, and presentations.
• Coordinate and facilitate meetings, ensuring all necessary materials are prepared and follow-up actions are tracked.
• Drive projects and initiatives forward.
• Representing the company in different forums, both internal and external.
• Welcome and assist international guests, ensuring they have a positive experience with our company.
• Uphold and promote our core values of care, courage, collaboration, and curiosity in all interactions and tasks.
Qualifications for the role
Proven experience as an Executive Assistant or similar role, preferably supporting senior executives.
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in both Swedish and English.
Strong organizational skills with a keen attention to details.
Ability to manage multiple tasks and projects simultaneously, with a proactive approach to problem-solving.
High level of professionalism and discretion in handling confidential information.
Strong interpersonal skills, with the ability to build and maintaining strong professional relationships with people from diverse backgrounds and cultures.
Proficiency in MS Office and other relevant software tools.
More about us
At Corporate Research we lead innovation within ABB and are committed to solving societal challenges by supporting the green energy transition and creating a better world for future generations. We work in close collaboration with other research centers, universities and our four business areas (Electrification, Process Automation, Motion and Robotics & Discrete Automation).
Recruiting Manager Georgios Demetriades, +4670 532 31 14 will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist, +46 768 06 00 11; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Ing-Marie B Lindgren-Turpeinen, +46 703 30 75 40. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Linda Lundstedt, +46 722 05 65 54. We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
Welcome to apply the latest by August 11 2024.
We look forward to receiving your application (documents submitted in PDF are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. #MyABBStory Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903)
Forskargränd 7 (visa karta
)
722 26 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Västerås, Forskargränd 7 Jobbnummer
8787307