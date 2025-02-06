Executive Assistant & Office Manager to Altman Solon
Jurek Recruitment & Consulting AB / Assistentjobb / Stockholm Visa alla assistentjobb i Stockholm
2025-02-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Jurek Recruitment & Consulting AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a proactive and detail-oriented professional with a passion for supporting leadership teams and managing office operations?
Altman Solon is thrilled to announce the opening of our Stockholm office, and we 're seeking a dynamic Executive Assistant & Office Manager to join us. In this role, you will have the unique opportunity to be a foundational part of our expansion into the Nordic region, driving the project to establish our new office from start to finish. This includes finding new office spaces, setting up new suppliers, negotiating contracts, and more.
Your Role
As an Executive Assistant & Office Manager, you will be crucial in supporting our senior leadership team and ensuring the smooth operation of our Stockholm office. This is a very dynamic role with responsibility for a wide range of duties and projects, including executive assistance, facility management and leading the project to set up our new office in Stockholm.
You will take charge of the exciting initiative to establish our new Stockholm office. This involves finding and securing new office spaces that meet our business needs and reflect our brand. You will be responsible for setting up suppliers and negotiating contracts to ensure a seamless office setup. Your role will require close collaboration with our partners to define requirements and drive the successful initiation and ongoing management of our office operations.
Your Qualifications
* At least three years ' experience in a similar role, preferably in an international environment within the professional services industry.
* Excellent time management skills and ability to multitask and prioritize a varied workload.
* Great organizational skills, customer service attitude and hands-on mentality.
* Enjoys using initiative and planning with an economic mind.
* Proficiency in Microsoft Office, with aptitude to learn new software and systems.
* Strong attention to detail.
* Excellent verbal and written communication in English & Swedish; all other languages are a plus.
What we offer
Altman Solon offers a wealth of benefits to our team members. You will have learning and growth opportunities by collaborating with knowledgeable teams and expanding your skill set through continuous learning. Our culture and people are entrepreneurial and global, with passionate innovators who enjoy social outings and after-work gatherings. We offer competitive compensation, including a competitive salary with performance-based bonuses, and flexible working arrangements, allowing flexible hours to balance professional and personal life.
At Altman Solon, we are proud to be an equal-opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment where all employees can thrive. We value diverse perspectives and encourage all voices to be heard.
About us
Altman Solon is a global strategy consulting group focusing exclusively on the related sectors of telecommunications, media, and technology (TMT). As the world 's largest TMT strategy consulting group, we assist clients in fast, high-impact, confident decision-making.
Apply Now!
In this recruitment process, Altman Solon collaborates with Jurek Recruitment & Consulting. Please reach out to Evelina Thimper evelina.thimper@jurek.se
or Nina Hallin nina.hallin@jurek.se
if you have any questions about the position.
We do not have the ability to accept applications via email; therefore, please submit your application through Jurek 's website and click on "ansök nu" to the right.
If you 're ready to take on a challenging and rewarding role in a vibrant, global company, we want to hear from you. Apply today to join Altman Solon 's Stockholm team and contribute to our success story! Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jurek Recruitment & Consulting AB
(org.nr 556694-5324), http://www.jurek.se/ Arbetsplats
Jurek Rekrytering & Bemanning AB Kontakt
Consultant Manager
Evelina Thimper Jobbnummer
9148271