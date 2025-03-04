Executive assistant
2025-03-04
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 21 000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible within one generation and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Job Description
In the role as an Executive assistant you will become an integral part of a a collaborative team, surrounded by supportive and capable colleagues that drives Vattenfall's sustainability agenda. The work environment is fast-paced and dynamic, calling for precision, integrity, creativity, and the ability to perform effectively under pressure. You will be able to independently run both shorter and more continuous initiatives, e.g. update and maintain Vattenfall's sustainability content on the web and in power point presentations, coordinate the units Health & Safety activities, run benchmarks etc. Therefore you should be comfortable in making your own decisions.
We constantly develop and refine VF's strategy and processes, where sustainability is an integral part, which means you will be part of shaping VF's future agenda, with extra emphasis on social aspects like human rights and impacts of the energy transition
As Executive assistant you will support the Vice President Sustainability and the Director Sustainable supply chain, by organizing all the engagements and performing the administration in a pro-active and structured way. This also includes working with the Sustainability Team and organizing the team meetings. You run the VP Sustainability office under minimal supervision with considerable latitude for running own initiatives and independent judgement.
Your tasks and responsibilities include:
Being the trusted hub for all arrangements that concerns the Vice President Sustainability, including maintaining calendar, manage emails, schedule and prioritize internal and external meetings and make the logistical arrangements necessary.
Support the Director of Sustainable Supply chains to manage her calendar, schedule meetings and make the logistical arrangements necessary
Being one step ahead in supplying accurate information of internal and external meetings and events.
Prioritize inquiries and requests, in some cases respond or forward to others, make judgements and recommendations to ensure smooth day-to-day engagements
Creating and preparing oral and PowerPoint presentations and decision material, support with formulating key messages
Performing analyses, benchmarks and preparing presentations for senior stakeholders
Coordinating management activities of the SF Sustainability Team, including organizing (planning, preparing and performing) tasks related to the Sustainability Team meetings (incl taking minutes), Health & Safety related activities, and secure effective routines
Providing administrative support including managing invoicing processes, expense tracking, and reconciliations for the Sustainability department, ensuring compliance with financial policies and procedures.
Act as a liaison and provide support to the Sustainability team
Qualifications
Your profile
To be successful you will need to have sound judgement, analytical capacity, multi-tasking ability and a drive to deliver. You are positive, like structure and administration and are interested in people and social interactions, and has a passion for sustainability. In addition to that you must be comfortable in making your own decisions. The work environment is fast-paced and dynamic, calling for precision, integrity, creativity, and the ability to perform effectively under pressure. In exchange, you'll become an integral part of a collaborative team, surrounded by supportive and capable colleagues that drives Vattenfall's sustainability agenda.
Qualifications.
Previous experience as an executive-level assistant or senior team administrator with broad responsibility.
Academic degree
Proficient with the full Microsoft 365 suite (Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Sharepoint, etc.) and comfortable to create professional PowerPoint presentations
Its a plus if you have experience of using SAP or similar financial systems and are comfortable with purchase orders/invoices and financial processes
As a person.
you have strong verbal, written and interpersonal communication skills.
You have the ability to cope with strict deadlines and pressure
you have strong organizational and coordination skills.
you have the ability to prioritize your own workload, organize time and tasks efficiently and be proactive.
You have the ability to undertake research and assimilate and summarize information.
You learn fast and adapt easily to new circumstances.
You are a team player, but you also can work independently.
Language.
You are fluent in Swedish and in English and have experience from working in multinational teams and organisations.
Additional Information
We offer a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues as 'Ask and Share' concept is essential for the way we work. We offer attractive employment conditions (smart working, flexible working hours and a good-work-life balance) and opportunities for personal and professional development. Click here for further information.
Location
Solna
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact hiring manager Annika Ramsköld, annika.ramskold@vattenfall.com
For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Anna Uppström, anna.uppstroem@vattenfall.com
Trade Union representatives in Sweden via Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00. Shahriar Badiei, Akademikerna, Christer Gustafsson. Ledarna, Juha Siipilehto, SEKO, Anders Bohlin, Unionen
We welcome your application in English no later 13 Mars. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website.
We 're using tests in this recruitment process and an online test will be sent to all applicants as a first step in the recruitment process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vattenfall AB
(org.nr 556036-2138)
169 79 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Solna - Vattenfall Jobbnummer
9199092